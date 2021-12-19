Top 5 characters voiced by Ayane Sakura, the Genshin Impact VA of Yae Miko

Yae Miko's Japanese VA in Genshin Impact is the prolific Ayane Sakura.

She's been active since 2010, having voiced well over 100 roles in various Japanese media. Aside from doing some character songs, Ayane Sakura also won the Best Supporting Actress award during the 12th Seiyu Awards. Needless to say, some fans of Japanese animes might recognize her.

Yae Miko played a crucial role in Inazuma's Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, leading many Travelers to wonder when she will become playable. According to various Genshin Impact leaks, she might become playable in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Five notable characters voiced by Yae Miko's VA, Ayane Sakura in Genshin Impact

5) Gasper Vladi (High School DxD)

Strange to think that this character and Genshin Impact's Yae Miko share the same VA (Image via High School DxD Wiki)

Aside from the English dub translating his name as Gasper Bloody, it's worth noting that Ayane Sakura voices Gasper Vladi in various High School DxD media. Female VAs have voiced several male characters in the past, especially for younger-looking characters like Gasper.

4) Phoena (Chain Chronicle)

Chain Chronicle is a mobile game, although it plays very differently from Genshin Impact (Image via Chain Chronicle)

Chain Chronicle is a niche, albeit fun mobile game (that is sadly no longer around in English). Ayane Sakura voiced several characters from the game, such as Phoena, Toka, and Sasha. As Phoena is the main female character of the game, it makes her the most notable of Ayane Sakura's roles there.

Although the game isn't the most well-known, compared to Ayane Sakura's other works, it is worth noting that she voiced 62 characters in it. By comparison, she only voices one character in Genshin Impact (Yae Miko).

3) Jintsuu & Shimakaze (KanColle: Kantai Collection)

Jintsuu and Shimakaze (Image via KanColle)

Prolific voice actors sometimes voice several characters in a single game or TV show. KanColle: Kantai Collection is a good example, as Ayane Sakura voiced numerous characters in the 2015 TV Show:

Sendai

Jintsuu

Naka

Nagato

Mutsu

Shimakaze

Kuma

Tama

Out of all of them, Jintsuu and Shimakaze are her most well-known roles. Ayane Sakura also voices them in the games, which are notoriously popular in Japan.

2) Solution Epsilon (Overlord)

Solution Epsilon is on the right (Overlord Wiki)

Recurring roles throughout a generation tend to show how notable a particular character can be. In this case, the Japanese VA of Yae Miko in Genshin Impact has voiced Solution Epsilon across several TV shows, shorts, and a movie. In them, Solution Epsilon is a battle maid.

The overall premise is a bit absurd, but Solution Epsilon is a fairly important character who has appeared across several arcs.

1) Ochaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

It is funny to think about Yae Miko and Uraraka sharing a voice (Image via Pure Good Wiki)

My Hero Academia is one of the most famous modern animes, so most anime fans should know who Ochaco Uraraka is. She is sometimes referred to by her hero name, Uravity, as it's a mix between "Uraraka" and "gravity."

She's one of the more prominent female characters in this series and has appeared in numerous video games and movies. Yae Miko's Japanese VA, Ayane Sakura, has voiced her in all of these roles, making Uraraka easily one of her most notable characters.

Even if one isn't much into Japanese animes, they might be aware of My Hero Academia.

