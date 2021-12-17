Genshin Impact Yae leaks clarify rumored abilities, materials, electro artifacts, and new maps

Yae Miko is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. Ever since players witnessed her in the Inazuma Archon quest, they've been eager to use her on the battlefield.

There is no doubt that Yae Miko will be a powerful unit, and she will most likely be a five-star character. Here's everything that the latest leaks have revealed about Raiden Shogun's closest friend.

Yae Miko's playstyle and kit in Genshin Impact revealed

Yae Miko is expected to be an Electro character who might be released in patch 2.5. The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server recently clarified some rumors about Yae and the following characteristics of her playstyle have been leaked:

Yae Miko does not have an Energy Recharge problem, implying that pairing her with Raiden Shogun won't be essential.

Yae Miko will have her own team compositions, and her kit is different from Raiden Shogun.

Her primary source of damage will be the Charged Attack, meaning that the Shimenawa artifact set will work brilliantly on her.

Yae's artifacts won't require the usual ATK/ Electro DMG/Crit main stats setup. Rumors suggest that she might require an Elemental Mastery sands.

A new artifact set is coming to Genshin Impact that is targeted towards buffing Electro units. However, leakers believe that this set won't be the best choice for Yae as it buffs Normal Attack. Since it's not tailor-made for her, players may find other artifacts that might suit her even better.

New regions coming to Genshin Impact in patch 2.4

The Enkanomiya region will be officially released in Genshin Impact with patch 2.4. The underwater region of Watatsumi Island will have an alternating time cycle (Evernight and Whitenight), and players will undoubtedly enjoy exploring it.

In the past year, players have often complained about the lack of new regions in Genshin Impact. From the looks of it, this narrative will change with the release of Enkanomiya.

As per some leakers on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server, patch 2.5 will bring in another new region of Enkanomiya with Sumeru-style architecture.

Lastly, the leakers shed some light on the Dendro element. Apparently, Dendro reactions that are currently being tested won't impact the capabilities of the existing units in Genshin Impact. The introduction of Dendro can be seen simply as a new playstyle in the game.

Having said that, there's still no information regarding Baizhu's release date. Considering the storyline, both Ayato and Yae Miko will become playable before Baizhu.

Note: Readers must note that the information above is purely based on leaks and rumors, and that they must take it with a grain of salt.

