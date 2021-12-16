Yaoyao in Genshin Impact: Leaks and all you must know

New Genshin Impact leaks showcase Yaoyao, but it doesn't necessarily mean that she will be playable soon.

She's not entirely new to Genshin Impact players; she's been referenced in five different characters' voice lines and has previously appeared in official artwork. Some leaks have called her Yao Yao, but players should know that Yaoyao is also used in some leaks. Either way, it's the same character.

There are several rumors that Yaoyao is a Dendro character, but none of the new leaks confirm that. Instead, it's merely a brief gameplay video and a few new photos that might interest players.

What players should know about Yaoyao in Genshin Impact (Leaks and basic information)

The above video is a gameplay leak featuring Yaoyao in Genshin Impact. Lumie (the leaker) has provided numerous credible leaks in the past, and this gameplay video is new. It's only seven seconds long, and it, unfortunately, doesn't include anything too exciting for players to discover.

Still, it displays her sitting on a chair before running away. The same leaker also leaked some new screenshots featuring Yaoyao.

Lumie @lumie_lumie Release date is still unknown, though she'll likely come with Chasm at this point. Here's some more reference shots. Release date is still unknown, though she'll likely come with Chasm at this point. Here's some more reference shots. https://t.co/a4uyYT8IN9

Not only does the above tweet show players more angles of Yaoyao's design, but it also gives speculation on her possible release date. It's not a leak that she will come with The Chasm per se, so players should remember that it's purely speculation at the moment.

This model was in Genshin Impact from the early beta days, so it's not necessarily indicative that she will be coming on a future banner in the upcoming updates. It's worth noting that she hasn't been leaked for any of Genshin Impact 2.4's banners, unlike some other new characters (like Shenhe and Yun Jin).

What's officially known about Yaoyao?

Artwork that Yaoyao appeared on (Image via アトイマ)

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account shared the above photo, even though Yaoyao has had no significant role or appearance beforehand (October 2020). These are the characters with a voice line referencing the mysterious character (as of Genshin Impact 2.3):

Beidou

Ganyu

Ningguang

Qiqi

Xiangling

Beidou's voice-over states that Yaoyao likes to play on her ship, and it's hard for Beidou and her crew to get rid of her because of her "puppy eyes." By comparison, Ganyu's voiceline states that somebody at the Ministry of Civil Affairs tasked her to watch over Yaoyao.

Ningguang references how Ganyu is looking over Yaoyao while also mentioning that the latter loves seafood as of late. Xiangling's voice line merely talks about how Yaoyao was a fellow chef while telling a funny story between the two of them.

Qiqi's voice-over is simple:

"Cute. Like a nice little finch."

No character's Story section directly references Yaoyao. Likewise, she has never appeared in-game thus far.

