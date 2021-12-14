Genshin Impact's Yae might have a tail during Elemental Burst as per leaks

Yae Miko is easily one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. Ever since players saw her during the Archon Quest in Inazuma, they've been waiting to unlock her because she seems to be a mighty unit.

Genshin Impact 2.4 version will be released in three weeks with a new region and characters such as Shenhe and Yun Jin. However, the community is more excited about patch 2.5, bringing in Yae Miko.

Here's what the new leak revealed about Yae Miko's burst in Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko might turn into a fox with her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

In the Inazuma Archon Quest, it was discovered that Yae Miko not only has a human form, but she can also turn into a fox. Like Paimon, the players are curious to see her fox form.

Interestingly, prominent Genshin Impact leakers who are part of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server have claimed that Yae Miko has a tail during her Elemental Burst.

The leak was originally from Uncle Dumb Dumb and was later confirmed by UBatcha.

Genshin Impact leaks hint towards Yae Miko's fox form (Image via Discord/Wangsheng Funeral Parlor)

Yae Miko's fox form has been teased in the Genshin Impact lore as well. During a cut scene, players could see Raiden Shogun holding a fox wearing earrings similar to Yae's. This is most likely Yae's fox form.

From the looks of it, Yae Miko will reveal her fox form only during her Elemental Burst. With the aforementioned leak, the hype surrounding the character has increased significantly.

Yae Miko's element, weapon, release date, and playstyle in Genshin Impact

Based on the trailers and story quests so far, it is safe to assume that Yae Miko belongs to the Electro element. Her Electro vision is placed in her right earring wrapped in a complex drop-shaped piece.

As of now, there's no information on the weapon that Yae Miko will use in Genshin Impact. However, most players want her to be a Catalyst user.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lastly, Yae Miko is expected to arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.5 update since the 2.4 patch will bring in Shenhe and Yun Jin. Readers must note that the information above is based on leaks and rumors, and they must take it with a grain of salt.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha