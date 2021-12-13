How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact: Beginner's guide to unlock new map

Version 2.0 has been the most significant update to Genshin Impact since the game's release, allowing players to explore Teyvat's third nation, Inazuma.

In Inazuma, Genshin Impact players may progress further through the main storyline, which focuses heavily on the Electro Archon and the Vision Hunt Decree. Also, there are plenty of exploration opportunities waiting in Inazuma. New types of puzzles, world quests, enemies, and other unique features may be found across Inazuma's six islands.

How to unlock Inazuma in Genshin Impact

Beidou announcing the Crux Fleet's journey to Inazuma (Image via YouTube/LyurGG)

After completing the prior events in Liyue, Genshin Impact players can reach Inazuma by continuing the Archon Quest storyline. Players must have completed all the main quests up through the "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" chapter from version 1.6.

Once players reach Adventure Rank 30 and complete these quests, Inazuma is accessible through these steps:

Navigate to the quest called "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia". Speak to Katheryine at the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue. After a member of Beidou's crew speaks to the Traveler, visit the Crux Fleet off the east coast of Guyun Stone Forest Speak to Beidou, who will shortly set the ship course for Inazuma.

At the conclusion of this introductory quest, Genshin Impact players will soon find themselves in Inazuma. The ship docks at a port in the Ritou subregion, where a teleport waypoint is just a few steps away.

The scene upon arriving in Ritou, Inazuma (Image via YouTube/LyurGG)

From Ritou, the Traveler needs to make their way out to the rest of Inazuma, complete more Archon Quests, and eventually find the Electro Archon. Unique exploration mechanics like Balethunder and the Tsurumi Island fog will appear as the Traveler moves forward. Similarly, Inazuma offers region-exclusive puzzle mechanics including Electro Seelies and cube devices.

As of this writing, Genshin Impact is in version 2.3 and the main storyline of Inazuma has been completed. The Traveler's next destination will likely be Sumeru, the Dendro nation where players will surely find new characters, challenges, and quests.

