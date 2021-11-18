How to remove fog from Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

Tsurumi Island's fog can annoy Genshin Impact players to no end, leaving them wondering how to get rid of this feature.

Some players would complete a quest on the island, only to see fog there the next day. It's not a glitch or anything else absurd; it's simply tied to the "Through the Mists" quest series. To remove the fog from the island permanently, one must complete "The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna" quest.

It's the final quest in the "Through the Mists" quest series. Otherwise, the player will have to rely on Stormstones to avoid getting lost in the fog while traveling through Tsurumi Island.

Remove fog from Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact via completion of a quest

The fog makes traveling through Tsurumi Island rather complicated (Image via Genshin Impact)

Completing "The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna" quest will permanently remove all of the fog from Tsurumi Island. To attempt this quest, players must complete the previous three quests.

The order of this quest series is as follows:

A Particularly Particular Author Octave of the Maushiro The Sea of Fog and the Rite of Trees The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna

There is another quest known as The Saga of Mr. Forgetful on Tsurumi Island, but it's not part of the main quest series. Hence, players don't have to do it to remove the fog.

Unlocking "The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna" quest in Genshin Impact

Completing the final quest in the series will make traveling through Tsurumi Island more bearable (Image via Genshin Impact)

This quest series includes several barriers of entry in the form of the player having to wait until the daily reset before attempting the next one in the series. For example, the player can complete "A Particularly Particular Author."

After doing so, they must wait until the daily reset before "Octave of the Maushiro " quest becomes available. The same thing happens with "The Sea of Fog" and the "Rite of Trees" after beating "Octave of the Maushiro."

The daily reset is based on real-life time, so skipping a day in-game will do nothing here. Once the player completes "The Sea of Fog" and the "Rite of Trees", they should have "The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna" quest available.

Removing the fog from Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

Simply complete The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna quest to remove fog from Tsurumi Island. Completing any of the prior quests only temporarily removes the fog. As there are no more quests in the Through the Mists series afterward, one doesn't have to worry about doing any further quests.

It's a long quest series to get through, but removing the fog is a valuable reward for Genshin Impact players who plan to explore through all of Tsurumi Island.

