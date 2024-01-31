Chenyu Vale is finally available in Genshin Impact 4.4. Like every other region in the game, this area has many World Quests, including Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade. These storylines are not related to the main Archon Questline, but they do offer a ton of Primogem rewards and also unlock several locations on the new Chenyu Vale map.

This article will list all 10 World Quests in Genshin Impact 4.4 and guide you on triggering them.

All 10 World Quests locations in Genshin Impact 4.4

1) Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade

Teleport to the waypoint west of Qingce Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade is the first World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.4. You can easily trigger it by teleporting to the already unlocked waypoint in Chenyu Vale, west of Qingce Village. Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade is the main questline in the new region, and it also features a new Adetpus called Fujin.

Completing this World Quest is recommended since it unlocks several locations on the map and the Rainjade Rite, where you can offer Spirit Carps to obtain in-game rewards.

2) Threefold Expectations

Talk to Uncle Luo in Qiaoying Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Threefold Expectations is a short World Quest that you can only unlock after completing the first act of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade. Once you have completed it, teleport to Qiaoying Village to find an NPC named Uncle Luo. Talk to him to start Threefold Expectations.

3) The Roaming Abode

Help the girl on the boat near Teatree Slope (Image via HoYoverse)

The Roaming Abode is a sequel to the Threefold Expectations World Quest. To trigger the quest, teleport to the waypoint in Teatree Slope and head west. Adjust the in-game time to night to spawn a little kid NPC on a boat. Talk to her to begin The Roaming Abode.

4) A Wangshen Walk to Remember

Talk to Huang the Third in Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to trigger A Wangshen Walk to Remember World Quest in Genshin Impact. The first way is to go to Yilong Wharf and talk to an NPC called Huang the Third.

Find Wen the Fourth near Mt. Lingmeng (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is to teleport to the waypoint in Mt. Lingmeng and talk to the NPC named Wen the Fourth near the giant door. There are no prerequisites to this quest, and you can start it anytime.

5) The Dealing Sands

Defeat the enemies to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint located south of Mt. Mingyuan and head northwest. You will find a few NPCs fighting each other. Defeat the NPCs with red health bars to trigger The Dealing Sands World Quest.

6) Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley

Head inside the cave in Yaodie Valley (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Yaodie Valley and go south to find a cave entrance. Keep heading in to trigger a small cutscene. This will also unlock the Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley World Quest in Genshin Impact.

7) Chili Con Cloudy

Find Wenhua southeast of the Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.4, teleport to the Statue of The Seven near the Qiaoying Village and head southeast to find an NPC called Wenhua. Talk to him and follow the quest navigation.

8) Temporary Acclimatization

Find Woliu near Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of the Yilon Wharf and head north to find Woliu. Note that you need to complete In Expert Company I and II World Quests in Fontaine to unlock Temporary Acclimatization.

9) Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales

Talk to Guijarro in Qiaoying Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven near Qiaoying Village and follow the road heading towards the village. Keep moving until you find Guijarro. Talk to her to start Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales World Quest in Genshin Impact.

To unlock the quest, you must first complete the Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine quest.

10) Our Chenyu Vale Trek

Talk to Fangju in Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock Our Chenyu Vale Trek, you need to complete The Roaming Abode. To start the quest, head to Yilong Wharf and talk to the NPC called Fangju.

This concludes the list of all the World Quests in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update's Chenyu Vale. Completing them will give you many Primogem rewards and a few achievements.