Genshin Impact Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine quest location and guide

Genshin Impact's latest Fontaine update introduced several new World Quests to the game. While some quests can be quite lengthy and winding, few of them are rather short and enjoyable. One such new World Quest that was released in the 4.0 update is Danger Lurks Everywhere. It involves safely escorting a young woman named Guijarro to the Court of Fontaine.

Guijarro is an NPC who can be found near Marcotte Station. She is a paranoid writer currently writing a detective novel. In Genshin Impact's Danger Lurks Everywhere World Quest, she will ask the Traveler to safely escort her to a cafe at the Court of Fontaine, and doing so will complete the quest.

Players can refer to this guide to quickly complete the Danger Lurks Everywhere quest and help reach Guijarro to her destination.

Guide to complete Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine Genshin Impact quest

Escorting Guijarro on the Aquabus to the Court of Fontaine (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Travelers can begin the Danger Lurks Everywhere World Quest in Genshin Impact by interacting with an NPC called Guijarro near the Marcotte Station. Upon talking with her, she will initially assume that you are there to hurt her, but after explaining, she will ask you to accompany her to the cafe at the Court of Fontaine because she believes he may be attacked on the way (which she doesn't).

It is noteworthy that you can begin this quest only after reaching Fontaine and completing the Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

You can help Guijarro reach the cafe and complete the Danger Lurks Everywhere quest in Genshin Impact by following the steps given ahead:

Teleport to the Teleport Waypoint at Marcotte Station and walk in the western direction to encounter Guijarro at the location marked on the map below.

Guijarro location in-game (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Interact with Guijarro to begin the World Quest.

Interact with Guijarro to begin the Danger Lurks Everywhere quest (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

After interacting with her, head to the vicinity of the Aquabus boarding point.

Marcotte Station Aquabus boarding (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Once you board the Aquabus with Guijarro, a small cutscene will ensue.

Take the elevator to 1F: Station Main Hall (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

After reaching the Court of Fontaine, you must take the elevator in front of you to floor 1F: Station Main Hall.

Reach the cafe to complete the World Quest (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Upon reaching this level, you can walk toward the cafe at the Court of Fontaine.

You must engage in a short dialogue sequence with Guijarro at the cafe, following which the quest will be completed.

After completing the Genshin Impact's World Quest Danger Lurks Everywhere, you'll be rewarded with

3x Hero's Wit

20,000 Mora

150x Adventure EXP

20x Fontaine Reputation EXP

Stay tuned for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.