Genshin Impact Fontaine World Quest list

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has released many new World Quests in the Fontaine region. These missions are not entirely related to the main storyline of this game. However, they sometimes provide interesting lore about the history of Fontaine and its people. Completing this region's World Quests will help you unlock several locked areas and reward you with a ton of Primogems and achievements.

You can also earn Reputation EXP to increase your Reputation level in Fontaine by accomplishing these missions. This article will list all the new World Quests that were added in Genshin Impact 4.0 and explain how to trigger them.

Genshin Impact 4.0: All World Quest locations in Fontaine and how to start them

1) Aqueous Tidemark and A Fontainian Message

Talk to Virgil to trigger the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Aqueous Tidemark is one of the first World Quests in Genshin Impact that appear on this title's map. It can be triggered right next to the Statue of The Seven in the Court of Fontaine. Complete this mission to unlock the Institute of Natural Philosophy region.

This quest also has a sequel called A Fontainian Message.

2) Ancient Colors

Help the Melusine to start the Ancient Colors quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

Ancient Colors is a huge World Quest in Genshin Impact and is divided into three parts and a conclusion in this order:

Act I: A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson - The Illusion's Finishings

Act II: A Gradient of Dreams and Ochre - There Will Come Soft Rains

Act III: Blue Longing of Heart and Moon - Limner, Dreamer, and Robotic Dog

The Final Question

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven in Elynas and head straight. Approach the group Melusine and Eremites to trigger Ancient Colors. Its three acts are interconnected and will begin right after you finish the previous one.

The Final Question location (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: Unlock the Institute of Natural Philosophy by completing the Aqueous Tidemark quest.

For The Final Question quest, teleport to the Institute of Natural Philosophy. Head to the room at the other end. Then, interact with the book on the table.

3) "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup..."

Hey, This isn't Pumpkin Soup quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to the Melusine named Verenata to start the "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup..." quest in the Merusea Village in Elynas, Fontaine. Completing it will give you a Strange Part item that can be used in the Ancient Colors series.

4) The Lone Phantom Sail

The Lone Phantom Sail quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lone Phantom Sail is another quest that takes place in the Merusea Village. You can unlock it after completing "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup...." Accomplishing Lone Phantom Sail in Genshin Impact will grant you a Strange Part that can be used in the Ancient Colors series.

5) Were It So Easy

Cosanzeana quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To trigger Were It So Easy, talk to Cosanzeana in the Merusea Village. Do note that the quest has two parts. This means you must leave the village and teleport back and find Cosanzeana a second time to complete it.

6) Book of Esoteric Revelations

Talk to Canotila (Image via HoYoverse)

The Book of Esoteric Revelations is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact and you won't get a quest mark on the map. Talk to the Melusine NPC called Canotila near the small waterfall to trigger the quest.

7) Echoes of the Ancient World

Talk to Verenata again (Image via HoYoverse)

You can unlock this one after completing "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup..." and Act III of Ancient Colors. Talk to Verenata near the small pool to start this quest.

8) Fishing Game

Talk to Iara to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Fishing Game does not appear on Genshin Impact's quest tab. Trigger it by talking to Iara near the waterfall in the Merusea Village.

8) The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona

Sluasi location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can unlock The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona only after completing Ancient Colors' third act. Once that prerequisite is met, talk to Sluasi and give her the items she wants to complete this Genshin Impact quest. This NPC's location is marked on the map above.

9) Strange Stone Chronicle

Talk to Puca Melusine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Strange Stone Chronicle is a two-part quest locked behind Ancient Colors. Talk to Puca to start this mission. Note that you will visit a Merchant in the Court of Fontaine during this quest's first part. To trigger the second part, adjust the in-game time by two days and talk to this Merchant again.

10) Serene's Birthday

Serene's Birthday Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final World Quest with Melusine in Genshin Impact 4.0. To start it, you must first finish the following:

Ancient Colors

Book of Esoteric Revelations.

Echoes of the Ancient Colors.

Strange Stone Chronicle.

Talk to Verenata, Puca, and Canotila to trigger the quest.

12) Ann of the Narzissenkreuz

Talk to the mini oceanid (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to Chemin de L'Espoir and talk to the little Oceanid to start Genshin Impact's Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest. This one has three acts and a sequel:

Act I: The Narzissenkreuz Adventure

The Narzissenkreuz Adventure

The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team"

Act II: Kingdom Through the Looking-Glass - Ann's Story

Act III: "If She No Longer Dreams of You..." - Mary-Ann's Story

Unfinished Story

The second and third acts will begin right after the previous one ends. For the Unfinished Story sequel, go to the Institute of Natural Philosophy to trigger it.

13) In Expert Company? (I) and (II)

In Expert Company? Part I (Image via HoYoverse)

In Expert Company? Part II (Image via HoYoverse)

In Expert Company? is a two-part mission that you can unlock only after completing the Archon Quest Chapter IV Act I and II in Genshin Impact. Refer to the maps above for the locations of both parts of the former mission.

14) A Certain Notice, A Certain Trifle, and A Certain Stamp

Talk to Iuane in Palais Memoria (Image via HoYoverse)

A Certain Notice, A Certain Trifle, and A Certain Stamp is a three-part World Quest that takes place in the same location. Go to Palais Memoria and talk to Iuane to trigger it.

15) Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste

All six puzzle locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste is a six-part World Quest series in Genshin Impact. Solve all of its six puzzles and talk to Salsa to complete the quest.

16) Truly Mouthwatering!

Defeat the crabs to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the location marked on this map above and defeat the two crabs. This will automatically start the Truly Mouthwatering! Genshin Impact quest.

17) Upon a Flowery Field of Grass

Upon a flowery field quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the location marked in the image above, and you will find a man near a flower bed. Talk to him to trigger Upon a Flowery Field of Grass.

18) Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine

Danger Lurks quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to Marcotte Station and talk to Guijarro after completing Act I and II of Fontaine Archon Quest to begin this mission.

19) The Fountain Flows Again

Interact with the fountain (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the marked location near the Marcotte Station and interact with the small fountain to start this small Genshin Impact quest.

20) Delaroche's Fishing

Fishing quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Fontaine Fishing Association and catch one fish to trigger this quest.