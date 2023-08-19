Genshin Impact Trial answers to defend Lyney and Lynette against Furina

In the first Act of Genshin Impact's Fontane Archon Quest chapter, Lyney is falsely accused of murdering his assistant during his live magic show. The Traveler and Paimon are tasked to collect evidence to prove his innocence. They also team up with Navia along the way to find out the real truth. Meanwhile, Furina, the God of Justice, is acting as the prosecutor in this trial.

You must duel against her and refute her claims to win the case and proceed further in the Genshin Impact Archon Quest. That said, the trial itself can be tricky since you must carefully select the evidence you present and also know which claims to refute.

This Genshin Impact guide will showcase all the answers you must choose to defend Lyney and Lynette.

Genshin Impact: All correct answers to defend Lyney in the trial

Refutation #1

First refutation (Image via HoYoverse)

The trial starts with Furina making several claims against Lyney. You must refute some of her statements by presenting evidence. Here is a list of all the claims you have to deny and the correct choices:

Refute: Lyney attacked Halsey; Evidence: Lyney's statement. Refute: Lyney kidnapped Halsey; Evidence: The Voice in the Oratrice Core Chamber. Refute: Lyney knocked Cowell out; Evidence: The Young Lady's Clothes.

After this, Furina will follow up with a question for evidence to prove Lyney wasn't in the tunnel when the crime took place. The Case Record feature in the Genshin Impact quest will automatically open, and you must select Strange Sound During The Magic Show.

Logic Chains

Logic Chains (Image via HoYoverse)

You must now find out the True Culprit's identiy in a series of Logic Chains. Here is a list of all three Logic Chains and their correct answers:

Logic Chain #1

Question: Who is the True Culprit?

Answer: Cowell

Logic Chain #2

Question 1: How can we envisage Lyney as having been unable to interfere with the crime?

Answer: Lyney's Statement.

Question 2: How can I prove that there was an altercation in the tunnel?

Answer: Strange Soung During The Magic Show.

Question 3: Who is the prime suspect currently?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity.

Question 4: Where did the missing Halsey go?

Answer: Broken Flower Vase.

In the final question, the game does not give enough clues, so any answer you pick will form a wrong hypothesis. Eventually, you will get new clues, and then select Broken Flower Vase.

Logic Chain #3

Question 1: Who is the prime suspect currently?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity.

Question 2: What item did the culprit use to control the timing of the dissolution?

Answer: Dropped Hook Rope.

Question 3: What item did the culprit use to dissolve Halsey?

Answer: Water from the Primordial Sea.

Question 4: What item did the culprit use to hide the mechanism behind the crime?

Answer: Audience-Side Magic Structure Box.

This will conclude the Logic Chains, and the trial will enter its final phase.

Refutation #2

Second Refutation (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina will now make claims about the events in the tunnel. You must find the correct evidence to deny her statements:

Refute: Halsey Dissolved; Evidence: Strange Soung During The Magic Show. Refute: Infighting between Lyney and Cowell; Evidence: Broken Flower Vase. Refute: Lyney knocked Cowell Out; Evidence: Broken Flower Vase.

You can finally clear Lyney's name and uncover the full truth with this. This is also the final stage of the Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest Act I.