5 best team comps for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Lyney has finally been released in Genshin Impact as a playable character and is featured on the limited-time character banners alongside Yelan. As the first 5-star character from Fontaine, players are hyped up about his release and can't wait to explore this new region with him at the forefront of their teams.

He is a Bow-user from the Pyro element, with access to multiple elemental reactions. As such, there are several viable team compositions for him in Genshin Impact. Lyney is a Main DPS, and with proper support characters in the team, he can be a strong damage dealer.

This article will list the five best team comps to play Lyney in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lyney teams guide

Lyney's gacha splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Pyro is one of the most versatile elements in Genshin Impact and can react with all other game elements. Therefore, Lyney has a variety of strong team comps at his disposal. Travelers can build teams for Vaporize, Melt, or Burgeon, with him as the main DPS. However, Lyney's strongest team comp will be Mono Pyro.

1) Lyney + Xiangling + Kazuha + Bennett

Mono Pyro team (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mono Pyro is Lyney's strongest team comp. It features him as the main DPS, Xiangling as a sub-DPS to apply Pyro off-field, and Bennett to buff the team's attack and provide heals. Lastly, Kazuha to buff Pyro damage and apply a debuff using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

This team comp also utilizes the Pyro resonance for an increased attack.

2) Lyney + Lynette + Xiangling + Bennett

F2P Mono Pyro team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a F2P variation of the Mono Pyro team comp. Instead of using Kazuha, this team relies on Lynette to fill the role of Anemo support. She is Lyney's sister and magic assistant in the game's lore.

All players who have reached Adventure Rank 25 receive a free copy of Lynette in Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Fans will also be able to receive Bennett for free by completing the Mega Meke Melee event, which is scheduled to arrive on August 28, 2023.

3) Lyney + Ganyu + Bennett + Layla

Melt team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Melt teams are very strong in Genshin Impact, and this team comp features Lyney as the Pyro lead. This is a very straightforward team that uses Bennett to buff Lyney's attack, heal the party, and activate Pyro resonance.

Ganyu and Layla are used to apply Cryo off-field on enemies and utilize the Cryo resonance. Layla also provides a decent shield for defense and interruption resistance.

4) Lyney + Xiangling + Bennett + Sangonomiya Kokomi

Vaporize team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This classic Vaporize team comp can effortlessly defeat any boss monster. Sangonomiya Kokomi's reliable off-field Hydro application and healing can proc Vaporize consistently when paired with Lyney, Xiangline, and Bennett.

Players can also opt to use Yelan or Xingqui if they do not have Sangonomiya Kokomi.

5) Lyney + Yelan + Nahida + Sangonomiya Kokomi

Burgeon team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This team relies on the Burgeon reaction, which is relatively new to Genshin Impact. It occurs when Dendro cores produced by Bloom reaction of Hydro and Dendro come into contact with Pyro.

When up against an enemy, players should first use Nahida together with Yelan and Kokomi to produce multiple Dendro cores. Then they can finish off the attack by using Lyney to trigger Burgeon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.