Genshin Impact Lyney pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, artifacts, and best builds

Lyney is an upcoming 5-star character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. He will be released during the first half of the forthcoming 4.0 update on August 16, 2023. Players planning to obtain this limited-time character may want to start pre-farming for his ascension materials, talents materials, and artifacts.

Lyney will be a 5-star Bow wielding Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. He will be released alongside his signature weapon, The First Great Magic. This guide will assist players in pre-farming for Lyney so they can be prepared to level him up upon release.

Genshin Impact Lyney pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, Best builds, weapons, artifacts, and stats

Lyney is a magician from Fontaine and the first 5-star character from the upcoming region. He has a Pyro vision, and his Fundamental Force is Pneuma. His ascension materials have already been leaked, and players hoping for a quick level-up upon his release can refer to this article and start preparing already.

All Ascension materials for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all the items that will be required to ascend Lyney:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

18x Recruit's Insignia

30x Sergeant's Insignia

36x Lieutenant's Insignia

168x Rainbow Rose

46x Emperor's Resolution

420,000 Mora

It is important to note that Lyney's required regional specialty Rainbow Rose and the boss material, Emperor's Resolution, will only be available after Fontaine's release.

Here is a list of all the items that will be required to max out Lyney's talents:

9x Teachings of Fairness.

63x Guide to Fairness.

114x Philosophies of Fairness.

18x Recruit's Insignia.

66x Sergeant's Insignia.

93x Lieutenant's Insignia.

18x Primordial Greenbloom

3x Crown of Insight.

4,957,500 Mora.

Aside from the Talent books, everything else can be farmed readily.

Best build for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Lyney, as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Lyney is a Pyro DPS character and should be built as such. His gameplay kit focuses on his level-two Charged Attacks for the majority of the damage. Players should focus on stats that will help maximize his damage output.

For sub-stats on his artifacts, players should prioritize the following:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

For Main stats, players should select:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Pyro DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

For Talents, players should prioritize:

Normal and Charged Attacks > Elemental Skill = Elemental Burst

Best Artifact Sets for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Best Artifact Sets for Lyney (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lyney has multiple Artifact Set options for his gameplay. However, his best set will be the upcoming Marechaussee Hunter, which will be released alongside Golden Troupe in the 4.0 Fontaine update.

Artifact Set options for Lyney are listed below in order of their strength:

1) Marechaussee Hunter

2-Piece: NA and CA DMG +15%.

NA and CA DMG +15%. 4-Piece: When there is a change in HP, CRT rate +11%, lasts 5s, max 3 stacks.

2) Wanderer's Troupe

2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

3) Lavawalker

2-Piece: Pyro RES increased by 40%.

Pyro RES increased by 40%. 4-Piece: Increased DMG against enemies affected by Pyro by 35%.

4) 2-piece Crimson Witch of Flames + 2-piece ATK +18%

2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

Pyro DMG Bonus +15%. 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

Best Weapons for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Lyney's signature bow, The First Great Magic (Image via HoYoverse)

It is no doubt that Lyney's signature weapon, The First Great Magic, will be the best bow for him. However, it may not be feasible for everyone to obtain it, considering its 5-star rarity. Other weapon options, including F2P options that players can consider for their builds, are listed below:

5-star Weapon options:

The First Great Magic

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

4-star options:

Prototype Crescent

Blackcliff Warbow

For early-game players with access to only 3-star weapons, Slingshot can be a fine choice till they can acquire a better option.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.