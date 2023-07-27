Lyney is expected to be the only 5-star Fontaine unit released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. The beta leaks have shown that he is a Bow user, and his signature weapon is supposedly called The First Great Magic. According to the leaks, the new item has excellent stats, which include a whopping 66.2% CRIT DMG from its secondary stat and a high Base ATK of 608.

The First Great Magic also provides several buffs to its wielder from its skill. This Genshin Impact article will list some of the best characters for the upcoming 5-star limited Bow. Do note that the skills and effects of the new weapon were obtained from beta leaks and are subject to change.

The First Great Magic and 4 best characters to use it in Genshin Impact

Before discussing the best characters to wield The First Great Magic, it is essential to examine its stats and skills. According to the new leaks via @HomDGCat, the developers have made a few changes in the Bow's skills in the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta. Below are the latest stats and abilities of the upcoming 5-star weapon at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 608

608 Second stat: 66.2% CRIT DMG

66.2% CRIT DMG Skill: Charged Attack DMG increased by 16%. Every party member with the same element as the user will gain 1 Gimmick stack. Every party member with a different part from the user will gain a Theatrics stack. When the user has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When a unit has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, movement speed will increase by 4%/7%/10%.

With the weapon details out of the way, below is a list of some of the best characters in Genshin Impact to use The First Great Magic.

1) Lyney

Lyney is a Pyro Bow unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The first candidate has to be Lyney since The First Great Magic is his signature weapon. Several leaks have suggested that he is a main Pyro DPS unit, and most of his damage supposedly comes from his Charged Shots, so the new Bow is a perfect fit for him. The new 5-star item has a high Base ATK and an insane CRIT DMG bonus, making it a good weapon option for most DPS.

Furthermore, The First Great Magic's skill perfectly synergizes with Lyney's kit, making him the best character in Genshin Impact to wield this Bow.

2) Ganyu

Ganyu has very powerful Charged Shots (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu is one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact, and her primary source of damage is her charged shots. The First Great Magic is a perfect option for her since it can significantly increase her Charged Attack DMG and also buff her ATK. In addition, the high Base ATK and CRIT DMG will also considerably boost Ganyu's overall damage, which could potentially outperform even Amos' Bow and Hunter's Path in certain situations.

3) Tighnari

Tighnari is a good Dendro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is an amazing Dendro Bow DPS. While he relies mainly on his Charged Attacks to deal damage, his playstyle differs slightly from the previous entries. But that will not change the fact that The First Great Magic can be an excellent option for him. The new weapon provides so many buffs it can be considered one of the best options for Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

4) Childe

Childe is one of the best Hydro DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Charged Attack DMG bonus will be useless to Childe, The First Great Magic can still be an acceptable option for him. It provides a vast ATK% bonus, CRIT DMG, and increases the wielder's movement speed. It essentially has everything he needs as a damage dealer.