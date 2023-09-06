Genshin Impact Childe build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, teams, and talents for maximum damage

Childe, aka Tartaglia, is now available in the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.0 update. He is featured alongside Zhongli in the limited-time character banners, and fans have the opportunity to obtain this beloved Fatui Harbinger till September 26, 2023. Ever since his release in Version 1.1, Childe has been a strong Hydro DPS. His unique playstyle and damage potential have ensured that he continues to be strong even in the latest iterations of the Spiral Abyss.

This guide will cover everything players need to know in order to build their Childe for maximum damage, including his best artifact set options, weapons, team compositions, and more.

Complete Tartaglia "Childe" guide for Genshin Impact

Tartaglia, aka Childe, is the 11th Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact and is a very popular character among the playerbase. He has one of the most unique playstyles in the game which allows him to change his fighting stance between ranged and melee.

As a Hydro Bow user, he can easily use his normal and charged attacks to deliver ranged damage like other Bow users. However, his Elemental Skill changes his stance to melee for a short period of time.

In the melee stance, Childe summons blades made of pure Hydro, and his normal and charged attacks are replaced with close-ranged melee attacks. Childe is also the only character in the game with two Elemental Burst variants, one for each stance.

Considering Childe is an Attack scaling Hydro DPS, players should choose the following Main stats for his artifact set pieces:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Hydro DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

For the Substats, it is optimal to prioritize the following:

Crit Rate/Crit DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

Players should aim for around 130% Energy Recharge for Childe. For Talents, players should prioritize leveling up:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal and Charged Attacks

Best artifact set options for Childe in Genshin Impact

As a Hydro character, Childe has multiple viable artifact sets in Genshin Impact. However, Nymph's Dream and Heart of Depth are generally regarded to be the strongest.

Here are the best artifact sets players can use for Childe:

1) Nymph's Dream

2-Piece: Hydro DMG bonus +15%.

Hydro DMG bonus +15%. 4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1,2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph Stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

2) Heart of Depth

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%.

Hydro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

3) Shimenawa's Reminiscence

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

ATK +18%. 4-Piece: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy, and Normal/Charge/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

4) 2 Piece + 2 Piece

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%.

Hydro DMG Bonus +15%. 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

Best weapon options for Childe in Genshin Impact

The Polar Star is the signature weapon of Childe and is the strongest bow for him as of writing. It boasts a Crit Rate secondary stat and its passive is tailor-made to fit Tartaglia. Considering it is of the 5-star rarity and a lot of players may not have it, here are all the weapons options ranked for Childe in Genshin Impact:

5-star options:

Polar Star

Thundering Pulse

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

4-star Options:

Viridescent Hunt

Blackcliff Warbow

Mounn's Moon

Rust

Best team comps for Childe in Genshin Impact

The International team is Childe's strongest team comp in Genshin Impact and sees regular play in the Spiral Abyss. However, as a Hydro enabler, he can fit in multiple fun teams. Here are some that you can try:

International team - Childe + Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha

Taser comp - Childe + Beidou + Fischl + Bennett

Burgeon team - Childe + Nahida + Kazuha + Thoma

