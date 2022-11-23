5 reasons to pull Childe aka Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

Childe is back with his third rerun in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, and players should consider pulling on his rerun banner. Childe has been the same ever since he was released, but everything around him has seen massive changes. New 4-stars and 5-stars have been added to the roster, and the Dendro element is finally here with new elemental reactions.

Because of this, Childe players now have a lot to play with, transforming him from a niche character to a meta-defining character. The following article will outline five reasons why Childe is still a great pull in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

These 5 reasons will convince you to summon for Childe in Genshin Impact 3.2

Tartaglia, also known by the codename "Childe," is a playable 5-star Hydro character in Genshin Impact. He was introduced in Liyue region and was one of the first Hydro DPS/enablers in the game. With the ability to use both ranged and melee weapons, Childe has a unique kit that makes him very flexible and easy to use in strong teams.

5) Easy to build

Use combinations of any of these artifacts sets (Image via HoYoverse)

As one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact, players will have an easier time building Childe in the current version. Players can go for a 4-piece Heart of Depth set if they want to focus on their Elemental Skill. However, for an overall build, players will have to rely on a combination of 2-piece artifact sets.

This makes building Childe pretty easy and reduces the total time it takes to grind for decent artifacts. As a damage dealer, he can use tons of 5-star and 4-star bow weapons.

4) Future proof character

As Hydro character, he has great synergy with other elements (Image via HoYoverse)

Childe is a future-proof character thanks to his Hydro vision. The Hydro element has the highest synergy with other elements when it comes to causing reactions. Hydro is used in Genshin Impact to cause some great reactions like Vaporize, Freeze, and Electro-Charged.

There are also new reactions like Bloom that were added after the introduction of the Dendro element in Sumeru. With the ever-increasing number of reactions and characters, Childe will continue to become more flexible in future teams and roles.

3) Riptide is amazing

Riptide is a core mechanic of Childe's kit in Genshin Impact. It is essentially a mark or a debuff that you can apply to enemies in many different ways. Enemies that die with a Riptide status will also apply Riptide to nearby enemies. This makes Childe the best hydro enabler and also increases his DPS output.

There are also different effects depending on which stance and which skill you use to proc the Riptide marks. Attacking enemies affected by Riptide status is also his main source of energy generation in his own kit.

2) Quadratic scaling

Childe is one of the few characters that benefit from quadratic scaling. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, quadratic scaling basically means that the damage you deal is increased exponentially if there are more enemies around you.

Combine this with the AoE (area of effect) damage from Childe's Riptide, and players have a deadly combination.

1) The only hybrid character in Genshin Impact

The only character that can do this (Image via HoYoverse)

Many characters can infuse elements in their normal attacks or weapons to deal elemental damage, but there's only one character in the game who can change his entire playstyle.

Childe is the only Genshin Impact character with the ability to switch stances. Despite being a bow character, Childe can cast his Elemental Skill to draw his water daggers and switch to a melee stance. The elemental skill can last up to 30 seconds and allows him to deal Hydro damage using his melee stance without any restrictions.

