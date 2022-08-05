Genshin Impact Dendro reaction guide: New elemental reactions and benefits as per leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce the Dendro element, which has been missing from the elemental reactions for a long time. The addition of Dendro and its elemental reactions provides the Genshin Impact community with a whole new depth to combat mechanics.

With its debut, players will need time to understand and get used to the element. Fortunately, only three elements can cause reactions with Dendro, so it shouldn't take much time to become familiar with these new elemental reactions.

This article will cover everything users need to know about the new Dendro elemental reactions that will be added to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: All seven Dendro reactions explained

The first Sumeru Preview Teaser introduced the Dendro element to Genshin Impact. Additionally, the teaser explains more about the new Dendro reactions that gamers can take advantage of.

Based on the teaser, the Dendro element will have three main reactions.

Bloom

When Dendro reacts to Hydro, players will trigger Bloom, which will drop a Dendrocore or a seed on the ground. The seed will explode after six seconds, dealing AoE Dendro damage.

Catalyze

Apart from Superconduct, Catalyze will be a new debuff elemental reaction that will cause enemies to take increased damage from Electro and Dendro. Catalyze can be triggered with Dendro and Electro.

Bloom: ×

- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoE damage

Burning

Burning reactions can be caused when Dendro and Pyro react against each other. This elemental reaction has been inside the game for a long time. When caused, it will leave DoT (Damage over Time) on the enemy.

Genshin Impact: Guide to sub-reactions of Dendro

Bloom has two sub-reactions that players can further trigger. They are Hyperbloom and Burgeon.

The former is caused when the Electro element is applied to the Dendrocore or seed. The seed will explode into homing arrows that will deal Dendor damage.

On the other hand, burgeons can be caused when Pyro is applied to Dendrocore or seed, and the seed will explode normally. However, the explosion range and intensity will be increased.

Similar to Bloom, Catalyze has two sub-reactions called Aggravate and Spread. When Electro hits the debuffed enemy who is Catalyzed, an Aggravate reaction is caused.

Aggravate reactions deal more Electro damage to affected enemies. To cause Spread reactions, users will have to hit the Catalyzed enemy with Dendro to deal more Dendro damage to them.

Benefits of new Dendro elemental reactions

These are all the reactions that gamers need to be aware of to take full advantage of the new Dendro element. With its debut, they will have more flexibility in team building. The new element will also bring potential changes to the title's meta, affecting the usage of certain characters and teams.

The patch 3.0 update will be globally released within two weeks, and fans will finally have a chance to test the new combat mechanics.

They should remember that Dendro and its elemental reactions are just one of many content drops that come with the Sumeru update.

