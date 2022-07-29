Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: List of all Dendro elemental reactions and their effects

Genshin Impact 3.0 will mark the release of Dendro, an element players have been waiting for since the game's release. Dendro has been the only element that wasn't utilized by any playable characters, and with the launch of Sumeru, this is finally set to change. With the launch of a new element, a host of Elemental Reactions will also become available, giving players a whole new depth to the game's combat system.

Fans can find out about Genshin Impact 3.0's new elemental reactions here and begin planning to utilize Dendro in their team compositions.

All Dendro reactions known so far from Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

The Dendro element is set to finally be released in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, and fans may be overwhelmed by the number of options it provides. Dendro has different reactions with several of the game's other elements, adding even more options for players to take advantage of in battle. Gamers will want to make sure they know about these new effects, as using them will be essential to Genshin's future combat.

Dendro + Hydro reactions

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily First of all, there’s two new dendro reactions: Bloom and Catalyze



Bloom happens when hydro meets the dendro element. This reaction will summon some sort of ‘seed’. First of all, there’s two new dendro reactions: Bloom and CatalyzeBloom happens when hydro meets the dendro element. This reaction will summon some sort of ‘seed’. https://t.co/ZoBSfWNYzx

One of the most important elemental reactions that Dendro has is Bloom, which occurs when Dendro and Hydro meet. This reaction causes a small seed to form, dealing Dendro damage before flying off of where the reaction occurred. This seed can be affected in several ways by infusing it with additional elements. Infusing the seed with Pyro creates a reaction called Burgeon, which causes the seed to explode and deal AOE damage. This can be a great way to deal with a large group of enemies.

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily This seed will also react with different elements.

1) Infusing the bloom seed with pyro will deal AoE damage

2) Infusing it with electro creates a projectile that tracks down the enemy This seed will also react with different elements.1) Infusing the bloom seed with pyro will deal AoE damage2) Infusing it with electro creates a projectile that tracks down the enemy https://t.co/zMXlxuKvFD

Infusing the seed with Electro creates a reaction called Hyperbloom, which will cause the seed to fire off a homing projectile that will track down enemies and deal damage. Players can also choose to leave the blooms alone for several seconds, which will cause them to burst and deal AOE Dendro damage. This effect offers many different options in battle, giving players the ability to mix and match unique strategies using the element.

Dendro + Electro

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily In addition to Bloom, the second reaction is Catalyze



This happens when electro meets dendro. The enemy will be surrounded by dendro/green lightning. In addition to Bloom, the second reaction is CatalyzeThis happens when electro meets dendro. The enemy will be surrounded by dendro/green lightning. https://t.co/AL3AKWo1GE

The other main reaction that Dendro has is known as Catalyze/Quicken. This reaction occurs when Dendro and Electro meet, and it will cause a green lightning effect to surround affected enemies. Once this is applied, players will need to strike the enemy again with either Electro or Dendro, which will cause the Spread and Aggravate reactions, respectively.

The Spread reaction will cause enemies affected to take an additional amount of Dendro damage for several seconds following its application, while the Aggravate reaction will cause the same effect for Electro. This can be an incredible way to boost the damage output of Electro or Dendro main DPS characters, and fans will want to make sure they are using it in battle.

Dendro + Pyro

nephew alt @alt_erii

Burn enemies continuously for 2 seconds. Effect will reset its duration by overwriting it.

#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin Burning reaction with Klee and Tighnari.Burn enemies continuously for 2 seconds. Effect will reset its duration by overwriting it. #genshin leaks Burning reaction with Klee and Tighnari.Burn enemies continuously for 2 seconds. Effect will reset its duration by overwriting it.#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks https://t.co/e0w90Ct8Tr

The Burning reaction is the only Dendro reaction that has been in the game since launch, and it is created when Dendro and Pyro are combined. This causes enemies to suffer damage over time that scales based on Elemental Mastery. This can be a great way to burn down enemies with huge health pools, and fans will want to take advantage of it as they fight bosses or enemies in the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact's Dendro element brings a ton of new combat options to the game, and fans will want to make sure they take full advantage of them.

