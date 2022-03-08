Top 5 must-have Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in March 2022

The Spiral Abyss has been reset in Genshin Impact version 2.5, and players can complete the end-game challenge to get up to 600 Primogems. With each update, the enemy lineup in the Abyss changes according to the featured five-star characters in the event wish banners.

The current Spiral Abyss favors Electro and Hydro characters. When opponents take Electro-Charged DMG, their Electro RES decreases by 10% for 10 seconds. This effect can stack up a maximum of four times.

Accordingly, here are five characters that players must use in the 2.5 Spiral Abyss.

Five best Genshin Impact characters to use in the 2.5 Spiral Abyss

1) Zhongli

Despite the introduction of Corrosion and anti-shield enemies like Shadowy Husks, Zhongli is still the most powerful shield character in Genshin Impact. His shields are close to unbreakable if built properly, and the Elemental Burst can provide a ton of Geo DMG.

Zhongli is the most used character in the Spiral Abyss (Image via miHoYo)

Zhongli is one of the most versatile characters in the game, which can be placed in any team composition as support, Geo DPS, Burst DPS, Physical Carry, and a Hybrid DPS unit.

2) Raiden Shogun

It is no surprise that the Electro Archon has made this list. She can deal off-field Electro damage with her Elemental Skill and continuous AoE Electro strikes with her Elemental Burst.

Raiden Shogun's burst animation in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Electro-Charged reactions are buffed in the current Abyss, and Raiden Shogun is one of the best characters to trigger this reaction. Players need to place her with Hydro support like Kokomi or Xingqiu.

3) Kazuha

Kazuha is a must-have character for players who want to buff up their Elemental damage. With one of his passive talents, he grants the party members additional elemental DMG based on his Elemental Mastery.

Kazuha is the best five-star Anemo support character (Image via miHoYo)

In simple words, this five-star Anemo sword user can make the Electro-Charged reactions of a team broken in the current Spiral Abyss.

Moreover, Kazuha's crowd-control abilities are highly beneficial in time-based challenges like the Spiral Abyss. He can make the toughest floors seem like a piece of cake.

4) Bennett

This one is a no-brainer. Bennett will always remain the best support character in Genshin Impact. He can constantly apply Pyro with his Elemental Skill, but the actual game-changer is the Elemental Burst.

Bennett is often called a six-star character because of his broken abilities (Image via miHoYo)

With his Elemental Burst, Bennett heals party members up to 70% and if they're already above 70% health, they get an ATK buff that scales off his Base ATK.

Bennett is straightforward to build, and players who've unlocked him must use him to make the most out of their damage dealers.

5) Xingqiu/Kokomi

Both Kokomi and Xingqiu belong to the Hydro element, which is essential for triggering Electro-Charged reactions in Genshin Impact. However, the former is a five-star healer while the latter is a four-star sub DPS character. Hence, players can choose either Xingqiu or Kokomi based on their team's requirements.

Kokomi is finally a relevant character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

A team with explosive DPS units like Hu Tao, Raiden Shogun, and Diluc can work brilliantly with Xingqiu's constant Hydro application. However, teams with underpowered damage dealers that require a lot of healing to survive enemy damage should include Kokomi.

It is worth noting that this list largely comprises support characters in Genshin Impact because they are the most valuable for clearing end-game content like Spiral Abyss.

The damage dealers of players may vary, but the units above are versatile and their playstyle goes hand in hand with the current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon.

