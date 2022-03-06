5 reasons to pull for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact 2.5 Raiden Shogun banner

Genshin Impact 2.5 is only a few days away from entering into its second where players will see the Raiden Shogun rerun banner. The official Genshin Twitter page has revealed which 4-star characters will appear alongside Raiden Shogun. Kujou Sara is one of the four stars that will appear on the rerun banner.

General of the Tenryou Commission, Kujou Sara is one of the few characters in the game that can buff teammates and deal massive damage through her elemental burst.

When paired with the right characters, Kujou Sara can be the best support character in the party and with the return in the recent banner, players now have a chance to obtain her in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Players should get Kujou Sara in Raiden Shogun banner because she's easy to build and has more benefits

5) Easy to build

Easy-to-Build (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 4-star bow character is comparatively easy to build since her main role is to provide support to the entire party with her kit. With 80 energy costs on her Elemental Burst, Emblem of Severed Fate is her best-in-slot artifact set. It helps with her Energy Recharge and will also increase her damage when she is stacked with tons of Energy Recharge.

Another viable set is the Noblesse Oblige that will buff teammates' attacks and also increase her Elemental Burst damage. Players can go for this set if no other character is using the Noblesse Oblige set in the party.

4) Big AoE damage in Elemental Burst

Despite being a support character, Kujou Sara has good multipliers on her elemental burst, making her suitable for nuke damage as well.

At level 10, her Elemental Burst does a whopping 737% initial AoE damage, and then her Elemental Burst spreads in different directions, and deals 61% damage to nearby enemies. While equipped with a four-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fates, it also helps with her high 80 energy costs and allows her to have good uptime in Elemental Bursts.

3) Skill and Burst provide strong ATK Buff

Skill and Burst provide strong ATK Buff (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both the Elemental Skill and Burst of Kujou Sara provide attack buffs to active characters. If an active character stays inside the AoE of her elemental skill or burst, then they will receive an attack bonus based on Kujou Sara’s base attack.

It is important to note that players cannot stack the attack buff that characters can receive from her skill and burst.

2) Good electro battery

S.Gojo genshin dump @GojoGenshin okay C6 Kojou Sara really is a good supp for electro!!! okay C6 Kojou Sara really is a good supp for electro!!! https://t.co/PVzks3f5jO

With the recent Electro buffs in Spiral Abyss and the existence of so many Electro damage dealers in Genshin Impact such as Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko, Kujou Sara is an excellent battery for a lot of team compositions.

She can generate a good amount of Electro particles during her Elemental Skill and Burst, which allows her to collect particles on behalf of Electro characters in her party.

1) Electro characters get huge Crit DMG buff to at C6

Electro characters get huge Crit DMG buff to at C6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujou Sara at C6 becomes a potent buffer for her Electro party members. After unlocking her last constellation, Sins of Pride, the electro damage of characters buffed by her skill or burst will have their Crit damage increased by 60%. This is a huge buff that helps Electro characters dish out massive damage to enemies.

