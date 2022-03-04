Genshin Impact 2.5 Raiden banner: Release date, time, countdown, 4-star characters, and more

miHoYo has officially released new details on Raiden Shogun's rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.5. Travelers already knew that she would be having a rerun thanks to the 2.5 Special Program, but there weren't many details revealed in it pertaining to her banner.
Fortunately, fans of the character won't have to wait much longer to get another opportunity to summon her. Both Raiden Shogun and Kokomi's reruns will begin shortly after Yae Miko's banner ends.
Here is a quick summary of everything players need to know about this Event Wish in Genshin Impact 2.5:
- Release date: March 8, 2022
- Expiration date: March 29, 2022
- 4-star characters: Bennett, Kujou Sara, Xinyan
- Runs alongside: Kokomi's rerun, Epitome Invocation
- Epitome Invocation's 5-star Weapons: Engulfing Lightning and Everlasting Moonglow
Genshin Impact 2.5 Raiden Shogun banner information (Release date, countdown, 4-star characters, and more)
miHoYo has confirmed that she will have her rerun at 18:00 on March 8, 2022. However, every regional server will have access to her rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5 a few hours apart from one another. The above countdown is relevant to Travelers who play on the Asian server.
Similarly, this countdown is relevant to Travelers who play on the European server.
Finally, American players can use this countdown to get an idea of when her rerun will happen.
This Tweet confirms the 4-star characters for Raiden Shogun's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5. It's by the official Twitter account, so players don't have to worry about it being fake. The 4-star characters are:
- Bennett
- Kujou Sara
- Xinyan
Bennett was last featured on Eula and Albedo's rerun in Version 2.3. By comparison, Kujou Sara was last featured on Raiden Shogun's original banner in Version 2.1 (the only time she was ever featured prior to this rerun). Xinyan was last featured in Version 2.0 during Yoimiya's first banner.
Some details, such as the official time her rerun banner begins, can be seen in this Tweet. Her banner begins at 18:00 on March 8, 2022, and will end at 2:59 on March 29, 2022. Keep in mind that it's not 18:00 for every timezone; Genshin Impact 2.5 still focuses on the server's time, which is:
- Asia: GMT+8
- Europe: GMT+1
- NA: GMT-5
The previous countdowns are only so players get an idea of when her rerun will begin. Aside from that, the above tweet also confirms the 4-star characters and the upcoming weapon banner details.
This Epitome Invocation will begin at the same time as Raiden Shogun's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5. Travelers will be able to get Engulfing Lightning and Everlasting Moonglow during this banner.
The featured 4-star weapons are:
- Akuoumaru (Claymore)
- Favonius Lance (Polearm)
- Lion's Roar (Sword)
- Mouun's Moon (Bow)
- Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)
Note: This version of Epitome Invocation runs simultaneously with Raiden Shogun's rerun.
It's worth noting that Kokomi's rerun will also happen on March 8, 2022, at the same time as the other banners. It features the same 4-star characters, but it counts as a separate banner from Raiden Shogun's.
Both reruns happen simultaneously, so the previous countdowns apply here too.
