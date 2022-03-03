Genshin Impact reveals Raiden Shogun banner 4-star characters and weapons

Raiden Shogun is returning to Genshin Impact in the second phase of the 2.5 update. Before leakers could disclose the four-star characters and weapons in her banner, miHoYo has officially revealed the details.

The rerun banners for Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will be released on March 8, 2022, and will be live until the release of the 2.6 update. Players will be able to wish for a five-star Electro Polearm character, a five-star Hydro Catalyst healer, and their signature weapons.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming banners in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Genshin Impact version 2.5: Raiden Shogun banner four-star characters revealed

The four-star characters featured in Raiden Shogun's upcoming banner are:

Xinyan

Bennett

Kujou Sara

During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Xinyan is a Pyro Claymore character who can also provide shields. She is one of the most underrated units in the game, and now might be a good time for players to test her out.

Bennett needs no introduction. The Pyro Sword user is the best support character in Genshin Impact, and players won't regret unlocking him or his constellations. Having said that, his C6 isn't too desirable as it can affect the damage output of physical damage dealers.

Lastly, Kujou Sara is an Electro Bow user. She can buff the attack of party members and is primarily used with Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko.

It is worth noting that Kokomi's banner will feature the same four-star characters and will share the pity with Raiden Shogun's banner.

During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Genshin Impact version 2.5: Raiden Shogun banner four-star weapons revealed

The Epitome Invocation banner in the second phase of the 2.5 update will feature these five-star weapons:

Everlasting Moonglow (signature Catalyst for Kokomi).

(signature Catalyst for Kokomi). Engulfing Lightning (signature Polearm for Raiden Shogun)

The four-star weapons with a boosted drop rate will be:

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

(Claymore) Mouun's Moon (Bow)

(Bow) Lion's Roar (Sword)

(Sword) Favonius Lance (Polearm)

(Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

The four-star weapons are undoubtedly decent and can be used with a wide range of characters.

As of now, Yae Miko's banner is available in version 2.5. Players can take part in the Divine Ingenuity and Three Realms Gateway Offering events to earn Primogems and other rewards.

In patch 2.6, the community can look forward to the release of Ayato and a brand new region called The Chasm.

Edited by Shaheen Banu