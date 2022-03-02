5 reasons to pull for Raiden Shogun in next Genshin Impact banner

Genshin Impact’s electro archon is making a comeback in the second half of the version 2.5 update. Raiden Shogun will have her rerun banner in the second half alongside Kokomi. She is one of the most popular characters among players and has brought many changes to team compositions and playstyles.

Raiden Shogun is an excellent unit with unique abilities and stellar animations unlike any other in Genshin Impact. She can also become the sole battery, providing energy particles to the entire party while dealing massive damage to opponents on-field. Here are five reasons why players should not miss out on this five-star character’s rerun.

Genshin Impact: 5 reasons to pull for Raiden Shogun in her rerun banner

5) Free-to-Play Friendly

Raiden Shogun is one of the few characters who does not require heavy investment in Genshin Impact. She is very easy to build even without her signature weapon, making it a very viable F2P friendly unit for players who spend little to no real-world money on Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun already has her best in the slot artifact set, which is the four-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fates and has some great four-star weapons to choose from. 'The Catch' is also one of the best F2P four-star polearms.

4) Unique Playstyle

Raiden Shogun has a unique playstyle that is unlike any other character in Genshin Impact. She is an on-field damage dealer while providing energy to the entire party. Typically, her fundamental role is to be the battery for her team and dish out some damage while other party members’ abilities are on cooldown.

It is worth noting that Raiden Shogun is not a one-time solution to energy problems in the party if the party members do not have enough energy to recharge their abilities. Players still have to build their party members with decent energy recharge for Raiden Shogun to be able to do her job as a battery for the team.

3) Flexible Team Compositions

Raiden Shogun’s unique kit allows her to be versatile with her team composition. Players can easily replace her with any sub-DPS or support character, and there is a high chance it will only make the team stronger while still maintaining synergy and rotations.

Within a span of a few patches, Raiden Shogun already has multiple teams built entirely around her. Some of the most popular Raiden Shogun teams are:

Raiden National Team (Raiden, Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett)

Raiden Eula Team (Raiden, Eula, Diona/Rosaria, Yunjin/Bennett)

Taser Team (Raiden, Fischl/Yae Miko, Barabara/Kokomi, Kazuha/Sucrose)

2) Extremely good at C0

Raiden Shogun performs extremely well at C0 and does not feel as if her true potential is locked behind any constellation. At C0, even with the right weapon and build, she may not have much of an impact as an on-field damage dealer, but she overcomes this with her massive nuke potential.

Her elemental burst has some insane multipliers at level 10 with 721% initial skill damage. Raiden Shogun can one-shot many elite bosses in the game, including the latest Golden Wolford.

1) One of the best support characters

Raiden Shogun is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact who can provide massive energy to the entire party as a battery but still deal massive AoE damage to opponents. Additionally, her unique kit allows her to fit any random team composition and increases the damage output of the team with her elemental skill.

After her elemental skill is activated, it performs coordinated attacks with the entire team and deals electro damage to enemies. Raiden Shogun’s elemental skill also increases the elemental burst damage of party members based on the energy cost of the elemental burst during the skill’s duration.

