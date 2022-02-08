Best Raiden Shogun builds for Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, team role, and more

Raiden Shogun is returning in the Genshin Impact 2.5 update. The electro archon is no doubt one of the most popular characters in the game. Despite all the criticism she received during her release, Raiden Shogun has proven to be one of the best support units and is now the most used character for clearing the Spiral Abyss.

She can continuously apply electro elemental damage through her elemental skill and massive electro damage through her elemental burst as well. Here is everything players need to know about Raiden Shogun's best builds and team composition.

Genshin Impact: Best artifacts and weapons for Raiden Shogun

Best artifacts and weapons for Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun has passive talents that allow her to increase her damage potential when stacked with tons of energy. The best set and the only artifact set for her is a four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate because the two-piece set gives 20% energy recharge, which is great for Raiden Shogun, and the four-piece increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge for a maximum of 75% damage.

For instance, if Raiden shogun with this artifact set has over 200 energy recharge, the set-bonus will give her 50% additional burst damage and also increase the damage of her normal attacks during the elemental burst. Players should aim for ER/Electro DMG Bonus/Crit or ER/ATK/Crit depending on the weapon equipped by her.

Players have a pool of weapons for Raiden Shogun from some five-stars to F2P-friendly. Here are some of the five-star polearms best for Raiden Shogun:

Engulfing Lightening (Signature Weapon)

Primordial Jate Spear

Staff of Homa

Here are some of the best four-star weapons for Raiden Shogun:

The Catch (F2P Friendly)

Deathmarch

Blackcliff Pole

Prototype Starglitter (F2P Friendly)

Favonius Lance

Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun Team roles and more

Raiden Shogun Team roles and more (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun is a unique character that fills the role of being burst support or a sub-DPS, who can restore energy for the entire team while dealing damage on-field.

There are select few teams where Raiden Shogun will shine the best, one such team is an Eula team. Raiden Shogun has great synergy with Eula, who is a hyper-carry with a high energy cost.

The most used Raiden Shogun team is the Raiden national team with Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. This team is highly broken and is mostly used by top players to clear the Spiral Abyss.

She can also act as a replacement for any other character from any overload/vape teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

When it comes to constellations, Raiden Shogun is already a top-tier unit at C0, so there is no need to aim for constellations. Players willing to spend money on her constellations can aim for C2 and C6. C2 will reduce the opponent's defense by 60% during her elemental skill and burst, while her C6 will decrease the elemental burst cooldown of all party members.

Edited by R. Elahi