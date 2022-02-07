Genshin Impact 2.5 event page reveals everything new coming to the next update

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream was a massive hit as players weren't expecting it to be loaded with announcements. From Yae Miko to The Chasm, a ton of new content was teased at the event.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 is live right now and the new update will be released on February 16, 2022. The first half of the update will bring in Yae Miko's banner followed by Kokomi and Raiden Shogun rerun banners in the second half.

It is worth noting that the story quests for both Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun will also be available with the update's release.

Apart from the characters, here's everything new coming to Genshin Impact with the next update.

Genshin Impact 2.5 update preview: new events, weapons, and more

Raiden Shogun boss

Players should buckle up for the most terrifying boss ever. Raiden Shogun will be a boss in the form of Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto in the 2.5 update. She will have anti-shield as well as time-stopping powers.

However, in terms of animations and cinematics, the boss looks stunning. Players can certainly appreciate the graphics before initiating a nerve-wrecking battle.

New weapons

1) Kagura's Verity

This is a five-star Catalyst that is tailor-made for Yae Miko. It has a Crit DMG sub-stat and provides 66.2 Crit DMG at Lv. 90.

The weapon's passive grants the Kagura Dance effect, which increases Elemental Skill damage by 12% for 12s when using the skill. After three stacks of the effect, the character gains 12% Elemental damage bonus.

At Refinement rank 5, the Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental DMG buffs are increased to 24%.

2) Oathsworn Eye

Oathsworn Eye is a free four-star Catalyst. This will be a reward from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event that is based on exploring Enkanomiya. It has an ATK% sub-stat and increases Energy Recharge with the passive.

Considering that Yae Miko has a high Elemental Burst cost, this weapon might be good for her.

New events

1) Three Realms Gateway Offering

Travelers will be required to visit Enkanomiya once again and fight the corrosive effect. This event is largely based on exploration and chest hunting in the latest region.

With the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, Genshin Impact is introducing a ton of new mechanics like Bokuso Box, Bokuso Arts and Light Learm Sigils.

2) Divine Ingenuity

At the outskirts of Liyue, the traveler agrees to investigate a strange domain. The domain is entirely customizable, and players will be able to place coins, traps, mechanisms, buffs, and obstacles anywhere they want.

They can publish their domains so that other players in the community can try them out. There will also be pre-set domains that grant rewards like Primogems and Mora.

3) Of Drink A- Dreaming

Travelers will take up Diona's role in this event by becoming a bartender. They'll work in Diluc's tavern and serve non-alcoholic drinks to customers.

They will be required to follow several demands related to ingredients and quantity, and try to make the best beverages possible.

4) Hyakunin Ikki

This is a returning combat-based event in Genshin Impact where players will have to make teams of two characters and take on enemies. There will be six teams of two, and players will also get a lot of new trial characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya, Kazuha, Itto, and more.

Ayaka, Yoimiya, Kazuha, Itto, Xiangling and Razor



New enemy types like the Shadowy Husks will be added to the event and players should definitely expect much harder challenges this time.

