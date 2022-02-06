Genshin Impact introduced Enkanomiya along with long quests filled with puzzles and riddles. This long-forgotten island is filled with tons of confusing puzzles and loots for players to discover.

This new area is divided into several small islands, each filled with mystery and puzzles, making it very challenging for players to keep track of things. The Divine Bridle is an item players need to complete Phaethon's Syrtos quest, one of the area's most important quests.

Unlike Enkanomiya's other quests, it is easy to acquire this item and does not require many puzzles solving. Players have to travel to three different locations and complete trials given by the afterimages in the Evernight period.

How to get Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

Players will have to complete a world quest known as Hyperion’s Dirge to obtain Divine Bridle as a reward. The quest will task players to find three offering stones spread across Enkanomiya in exchange for the prize.

Location of first offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first location is situated near the north-western waypoint on The Narrows. Players need to find five pillars with blue inscriptions and use key sigils to unlock them. After unlocking, players have to interact with Aberaku to fight vishap enemies again in a time trial challenge. Aberaku will reward the players with “Offering of the Narrows”.

Location of second and third offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to repeat this task two more times. The second location players will have to travel to the southern waypoint on The Serpent’s Heart. Here, players will have to find five inscription pillars and unlock them with key sigils to obtain the “Offering of the Serpents Heart”.

For the last offering, players can head to the waypoint located in the middle of Evernight Temple and glide down the hill from the left. Typically, there will be five pillars awaiting key sigils.

Location of a hidden room in Dainichi Mikoshi (Image via Genshin Impact)

After collecting all the offerings, players need to unlock a hidden room underneath Dainichi Mikoshi. Unlocking the waypoint can be tricky, as players need to light two torches surrounded by ruin guards. The pathway will open once they are lit, allowing you to enter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players will now need to use the offering on three pedestals to open a phase gate that will allow players to teleport to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi. After arriving on top, the players can interact with Aberaku to complete the quest and obtain the Divine Bridle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar