Genshin Impact: How to unlock 3 hidden/invisible islands in Enkanomiya

Unlocking three hidden islands in Enkanomiya is tied to the Erebos' Secret quest series in Genshin Impact.

However, Erebos' Secret requires the player to complete the From Dusk to Dawn questline and its prerequisites. Thus, the player must complete the following quests before they can unlock the three hidden islands in Enkanomiya:

The Still Water's Flow

The Entrance to Tokoyo

The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent

The Trail of Drake and Serpent

The Heart of Ouroboros

Dreams in the Gaps

If the player has done these, they only have to talk to Eboshi during Evernight. Eboshi is located east of the northwestern Teleport Waypoint in The Serpent's Heart.

How to unlock the three hidden islands in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

If the player doesn't see Eboshi in this location and they've done all of the prerequisite quests in Enkanomiya, they must switch Whitenight into Evernight. To do so, head to Dainichi Mikoshi and interact with the large mechanism in the middle. If the player sees "Switch to Evernight" as a prompt, they must select it.

Eboshi is located under this quest indicator's spot on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Afterward, they must find Eboshi. There is a Teleport Waypoint directly west of him, so teleport there and find him. A cutscene should play after talking to him, which should open up the following Enkanomiya quests:

Yachimatahiko's Trial

Yachimatahime's Trial

Kunado's Trial

The Three Great Martial Trials

The Erebos' Secret quest series has three achievements tied to it:

Extensive And Meticulous (Complete Yachimatahiko's Trial)

(Complete Yachimatahiko's Trial) The Eel in Winter Sought (Complete Yachimatahime's Trial)

(Complete Yachimatahime's Trial) Unmatched Throughout Tokoyo (Complete Kunado's Trial)

The three hidden islands of Enkanomiya

This is what The Emanant Skylight looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following islands should now be unlocked for Genshin Impact players to visit in Enkanomiya:

Yachimatahiko's Locus

Yachimatahime's Locus

Kunado's Locus

Players can initially access Yachimatahiko's Locus by going into The Emanant Skylight northeast of The Narrows. Yachimatahime can be accessed through a similar blue bubble, except at the northern end of Evernight Temple. Likewise, they can access Kunado's Locus through another of The Emanant Skylights near the Teleport Waypoint closest to The Serpent's Heart's text.

Genshin Impact players can only access the new hidden islands during Evernight through this method.

Another hidden island in Enkanomiya for the Tricolor File quest

There should be a blue Phase Gate here (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is another hidden island, except it's tied to the Tricolor File quest. This island doesn't appear on the map, although the player can see it in the distance. To access it, teleport to the northern Dainichi Mikoshi Teleport Waypoint and glide to this unnamed northern island.

On the northern tip of it is a blue Phase Gate. Enter it (but be careful not to jump off the cliff) to eventually arrive at a location that isn't marked on the map. This new area is known as Vishap Research Lab, and its main purpose is for the Tricolor File quest.

In it, players obtain the Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records. Doing the Collection of Dragons and Snakes quest is required to unlock Tricolor File, but players can access the island without doing those quests.

Edited by Siddharth Satish