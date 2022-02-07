Genshin Impact 2.5 event allows players to create and challenge custom domains: All you need to know

Genshin Impact 2.5 will feature a new event known as Divine Ingenuity, which combines some of the game's most popular events into a fun multiplayer experience.

Fans will be able to challenge their friends to take on custom Domains with traps, puzzles, and more.

This looks like the perfect way to have fun with a group and adds an interesting spin to previous events. Players can learn more about the Divine Ingenuity event here, along with a look at its gameplay.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Divine Ingenuity event revealed

The Divine Ingenuity event was revealed earlier today, will task players with making their own challenging Domains to conquer and allow their friends to test their creations. These Domains look to have a ton of creative tools that will give fans the opportunity to make the perfect level. Here's how it works:

1: Defeat a preset Domain

Description: The Adventurers' Guild has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Liyue. This Domain seems to change based on the will of the people within it. At their request, you enter this Domain to

begin investigating...

First, players will need to take on preset challenge Domains. Completing these will be tricky, but fans must do so in order to unlock the custom design functionality. Speeding through the course and collecting Adventure Coins is key to getting a high score in this part of the event.

2: Create custom Domains

Players can then create and edit their own custom Domains with changes including traps, pitfalls, obstacles and more. Fans can either recreate their favorite Domains, or create their own unique Domain.

Players are limited in the number of item placements available to them, but it seems like fans will have plenty of room to build their Domain.

Complete and publish the Domain:

Players will need to successfully complete their Domain at least once before publishing it to prove that their Domain is beatable. Players are then free to publish and upload their Domain for other gamers to take on once they share their custom Domain ID online.

Genshin Impact's newest event seems like an interesting twist on the event formula, and fans won't want to miss out.

