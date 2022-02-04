Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and quest guide

Genshin Impact introduced a ton of long and puzzling quests when it released the massive area of Enkanomiya. This long forgotten city is home to tons of quests and loot, and fans will definitely want to complete all of it.

The Divine Bridle is an item that is needed for one of the area's most important quests, and getting it is a necessity. Luckily, unlike many of the area's quests, this item doesn't take too long to acquire and it won't need much puzzle solving. Here's how fans can get their hands on the Divine Bridle.

How to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

Acquiring the Divine Bridle is part of the world quest known as Hyperion's Dirge. This quest will task players with finding three offering stones, and then giving them up to receive this item. To gather these stones, you'll need to take on several challenges throughout Enkanomiya that can prove to be difficult. You should be sure to equip your most powerful teams before taking on this world quest.

1) Find and offer up the objects in which Aberaku nested his thoughts

The first challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the quest begins, players will gain three subquests, each dealing with a certain area in Enkanomiya. You'll need several Key Sigils to complete these quests, so you should be sure to stock up before heading to each location. The first inquiry can be found in The Narrows. Once you arrive at the location, you can interact with three Sigils in the area to begin the challenge. This will pit you against three Bathysmal Geovishaps that you'll need to defeat in 30 seconds.

The Offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the battle is completed, you will receive one of the necessary offerings. As three are required, you will need to repeat this task two more times. The other two locations are found in The Evernight Temple, and The Serpent's Heart.

The other two challenge locations (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Once each offering is obtained, you can complete the Hyperion's Dirge quest.

2) Giving the offerings

The hidden room (Image via Genshin Impact)

To provide these offerings, you'll need to unlock a hidden room underneath the central waypoint of Dainichi Mikoshi. This waypoint can be tricky to unlock, as you'll need to light two torches near some slumbering ruin guards. Once they are lit, the pathway will open, allowing you to enter.

Where the hidden passage can be found (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you've opened up the pathway, there will be three pedestals that you can interact with. Players will need to submit the offerings to these pedestals to progress the quest.

Submitting the offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once each one is placed, a cutscene will play and a phase gate will appear. Taking this Phase Gate will allow players to teleport to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi, which is very convenient as it can save a long trip. Once you've arrived at the top, speak to Aberaku to complete the quest and obtain the Divine Bridle.

nicole 🐉 @jnxcxn ICYMI if u finished the hyperion’s dirge world quest, theres a teleport thing that lets zoom up the top of dainichi mikoshi ICYMI if u finished the hyperion’s dirge world quest, theres a teleport thing that lets zoom up the top of dainichi mikoshi https://t.co/o3ecXi83Y2

How to use the Divine Bridle

The Divine Bridle currently only has one use, and it is to complete another world quest in Enkanomiya known as The Phaethon's Syrtos. During this quest, players will need to use the Divine Bridle to interact with a pool of water, which will complete the quest. Fans who plan on finishing all of Enkanomiya's challenging missions will definitely want to get the Divine Bridle as soon as possible to make things a lot faster.

Enkanomiya's tricky challenges are some of the most puzzling in the game, but with these guides, they should be much easier.

