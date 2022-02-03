Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream countdown and where to watch

Genshin Impact's 2.5 livestream will broadcast soon, and fans will not want to miss out on a sneak peek at the upcoming update. This update looks to bring players back to Inazuma for a thrilling story involving the Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko, with a powerful new boss to defeat.

Players who have been waiting for more information about Yae Miko will definitely want to tune in. She will probably get her first official gameplay reveal during this livestream, alongside her banner reveal.

Here's how fans can watch the live stream.

Genshin Impact 2.5: How to watch the livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



>>>



Tuning into the 2.5 livestream won't be too difficult, as it will be broadcast on the game's official Twitch channel at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on February 4. Players will simply need to head to the page to join the stream once it goes live.

The livestream will focus on the update's new storyline, along with the first official look at Yae Miko's gameplay. There will, of course, be free Primogems that players can collect by entering the Redeem Codes that appear periodically throughout the livestream.

Many players will tune in to see more information about Yae Miko, as she is a hotly anticipated addition to Genshin Impact. Her powerful Electro skills make her an interesting and viable addition to a team.

Fans of the shrine maiden have been waiting since Inazuma's release to use her on their teams, and now, their wait will finally end.

min | ayato model leak NEXT 🦋🔥 @HUTAO1ST HELLO WAIT WHAT'S THIS IN THE GENSHIN CONCERT PREVIEW??????



WHOSE EYE IS THERE AND WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE LEAVES / BRANCHES ???? HELLO WAIT WHAT'S THIS IN THE GENSHIN CONCERT PREVIEW??????WHOSE EYE IS THERE AND WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE LEAVES / BRANCHES ???? https://t.co/InRR2RLtZo

Fans can also look forward to a concert event during this livestream, where an orchestra will play the title's most popular songs. These live music events are always exciting for the community, and this will likely be the best one so far.

The 2.5 livestream is only a short while away, and players will finally be able to see what is coming during the game's next update.

