Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayaka rerun details

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a possible upcoming rerun for Kamisato Ayaka in update 2.6. Fans who have been waiting for another chance to wish for the powerful 5-star Cryo carry may want to hold onto their Primogems if these leaks are true.

It would make sense, seeing as leaks have stated that Kamisato Ayato will also arrive during this update. These two are siblings, and appearing during the same update would be a great way for players to summon both. Fans can find out more about this possible rerun here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Possible Ayaka rerun revealed

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. BLANK  @genshinBLANK

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



This leak comes from BLANK, a source who has been correct about several updates in the past. This information comes in the form of a leak and not a datamine, which means it isn't guaranteed yet, so fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Still, it would make sense for these two characters to be featured during the same update. The Kamisato household is led by Ayato, and he is set to be the main featured banner of this update. If 2.6 does have a rerun, Ayaka might appear alongside her older brother.

Daily Ayaka @VeryBerryAyaka // Unverified leak



2.6 may have Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun along with Ayato’s banner!! // Unverified leak2.6 may have Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun along with Ayato’s banner!! https://t.co/Lkhnv1JF3M

It is said that alongside Ayaka, Yoimiya will also be featured in a rerun banner. Yoimiya was overlooked by many players during her first banner, and fans may want to give her another chance when she returns.

Ayaka in particular has seen more play since her release, thanks to her teams working well in the Spiral Abyss. Those in need of a powerful 5-star Cryo DPS will definitely want to pick her up during this update.

When is Genshin Impact 2.6 coming?

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Genshin Impact 2.6 is set to arrive on March 30, giving players plenty of time to save up their Primogems for these banners. Fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on any leaks and make sure they stay up to date on the latest news so that they don't miss out on Ayaka or Ayato when they release.

These leaks are definitely making this update look amazing, especially for fans of the Kamisato Household.

