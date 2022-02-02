Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayaka rerun details

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a possible upcoming rerun for Kamisato Ayaka in update 2.6. Fans who have been waiting for another chance to wish for the powerful 5-star Cryo carry may want to hold onto their Primogems if these leaks are true.
It would make sense, seeing as leaks have stated that Kamisato Ayato will also arrive during this update. These two are siblings, and appearing during the same update would be a great way for players to summon both. Fans can find out more about this possible rerun here.
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Possible Ayaka rerun revealed
This leak comes from BLANK, a source who has been correct about several updates in the past. This information comes in the form of a leak and not a datamine, which means it isn't guaranteed yet, so fans should take it with a grain of salt.
Still, it would make sense for these two characters to be featured during the same update. The Kamisato household is led by Ayato, and he is set to be the main featured banner of this update. If 2.6 does have a rerun, Ayaka might appear alongside her older brother.
It is said that alongside Ayaka, Yoimiya will also be featured in a rerun banner. Yoimiya was overlooked by many players during her first banner, and fans may want to give her another chance when she returns.
Ayaka in particular has seen more play since her release, thanks to her teams working well in the Spiral Abyss. Those in need of a powerful 5-star Cryo DPS will definitely want to pick her up during this update.
When is Genshin Impact 2.6 coming?
Genshin Impact 2.6 is set to arrive on March 30, giving players plenty of time to save up their Primogems for these banners. Fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on any leaks and make sure they stay up to date on the latest news so that they don't miss out on Ayaka or Ayato when they release.
These leaks are definitely making this update look amazing, especially for fans of the Kamisato Household.
