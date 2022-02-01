Genshin Impact 2.5 Livestream date and time leaked for all regions

Genshin Impact's 2.5 livestream release date was leaked thanks to an ad found by users, and now fans can prepare for this massive update stream early.

This update will apparently be one and a half hours long, which is a huge amount of time for a single update. However, as per the leaks, some of this time will be taken up by a concert, showcasing many of Genshin's most popular tracks.

Still, players can expect their first official look at Yae Miko's gameplay, upcoming banners, weapons, and tons more of content.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Livestream date revealed

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (156/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Unverified] If the following image is legitimate, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will be held on February 4th as originally projected.



It will be 1.5 hours long.



(The CN VA for Ganyu/Jean are the same person, and one of them usually hosts the CN streams.) [Unverified] If the following image is legitimate, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will be held on February 4th as originally projected.It will be 1.5 hours long.(The CN VA for Ganyu/Jean are the same person, and one of them usually hosts the CN streams.) https://t.co/H2H9iQx2BH

Thanks to the early upload of an ad for the 2.5 Livestream, fans now know that it will take place on February 4 at 20:00 (UTC+8). The most surprising part about this leak is that the stream will apparently last from 20:00 to 21:30, giving it a runtime of an hour and a half.

This is one of the longest Genshin livestreams ever, which may mean that fans have a ton to look forward to in update 2.5. For players around the world, tuning into livestreams means a first look at the upcoming content, and a ton of free Primogems.

Here's when it should be dropping around the world:

Eastern Standard Time - February 4 at 7:00 AM

- February 4 at 7:00 AM Chinese Standard Time - February 4 at 8:00 PM

- February 4 at 8:00 PM Central Time - February 4 at 6:00 AM

- February 4 at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time - February 4 at 5:30 PM

- February 4 at 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time - February 4 at 4:00 AM

- February 4 at 4:00 AM British Standard Time - February 4 at 1:00 PM

What to expect in the 2.5 Livestream

daily yae miko 📌 giveaway @DailyYae



2.5 beta yae miko gameplay! creds to waffel @\lotarev_99 - // genshin leaks2.5 beta yae miko gameplay! creds to waffel @\lotarev_99 - // genshin leaks2.5 beta yae miko gameplay! creds to waffel @\lotarev_99 - ⚡️ https://t.co/gBBRJWhiLO

Genshin Impact 2.5 will center around a new story in Inazuma, and fans will have to work together with characters like Yae Miko and Ei to take down a powerful threat endangering the land. Leaks have detailed some of the plot for the new update, but fans will likely be able to see it all firsthand once the livestream arrives.

Tuning into this update will definitely be worth it, as the free Primogems and the official reveal of Yae Miko should be incredible. All leaks are subject to change.

