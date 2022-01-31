Genshin Impact 2.5 character banners: Yae Miko release date and Raiden Shogun rerun details

Genshin Impact 2.5 will finally bring Yae Miko to the roster of playable characters, along with rerunning some of Inazuma's strongest characters. Fans who have been waiting for another chance to get Raiden Shogun will want to have Primogems saved up for this update.

Both these 5-stars wield incredible Electro power and can decimate their foes with thundering fury. Players who want to utilize the element in their teams won't want to miss out on these fantastic characters.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Yae Miko banner and Raiden rerun

Genshin Impact 2.5 begins on February 16, bringing Yae Miko along as its first featured banner. She is a powerful 5-star Electro Catalyst wielder who has a unique way of dealing damage.

Yae Miko can create several Electro infused totems that will deal damage to enemies and can detonate them in a powerful burst of electricity, dealing damage in a massive AOE. Users who want an interesting character with beautiful animations will want to pick her up.

According to current leaks, Yae Miko will run alone as the featured banner of the update's first half. This means fans won't have to worry about spending on two banners at once and can use tons of Primogems on her banner before it ends.

After the banner goes away, gamers should have the chance to summon on the Raiden rerun banner.

Raiden rerun

Most leaks point to Raiden Shogun appearing as the second banner of update 2.5, featured in her first rerun ever. There are also leaks that suggest Kokomi is reappearing, giving fans another chance to summon Watatsumi priestess.

Those who missed out on these powerful characters the first time might want to give them another chance. Since her release, Raiden has been a staple unit in the game's strongest team compositions, while Kokomi has had newfound success during this Abyss rotation.

Genshin Impact 2.5 looks to be a stellar update for Inazuma fans, and they won't want to miss out.

