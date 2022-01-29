Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kamisato Ayato release date and everything known so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the release window for Kamisato Ayato, and fans might not have to wait much longer for him to arrive. Ayato has garnered a massive fanbase in the community, as many players are eagerly awaiting his reveal.

As the elder brother in the Kamisato household, Ayato is expected to be a powerful 5-star choice when he releases. Fans can find out more about his release window below, along with in-game information about his story and more.

Safe to say, Kamisato Ayato will be a big release once he arrives in update 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kamisato Ayato banner date and more

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Kamisato Ayato's release date points to him arriving alongside update 2.6 of Genshin Impact. This places his release at March 30, only about a month away.

Fans who have long awaited Ayato's release will want to stock up on Primogems for him, as the new update will be here before long. His fellow banner members are still unknown, but it's expected that Kuki Shinobu or Shikanoin Heizou will also make their debut during update 2.6.

hourly ayato | 16 DAYS @ayatohour ayato is the first banner in 2.6! how many primogems have you saved? ayato is the first banner in 2.6! how many primogems have you saved? https://t.co/2Ds3O4RY4R

For those waiting for more information about Ayato, the first leaks will likely begin soon as the 2.6 beta begins. If Ayato is indeed in this update, that means players will be getting their first look at his kit soon, alongside confirmations on his appearance and more.

Ayato has been teased in many roles, as leaks have described him as a powerful main DPS, an enabler, a support, and more. Until the official reveal or more leaks about his gameplay arrive, fans will have to rely on confirmed lore.

What's known about Ayato

Currently, Ayato appears in a decent amount of dialogue in Inazuma and is spoken of by several characters.

He is Ayaka's older brother and the current head of the Kamisato House. Ayato is a mighty swordsman teased to utilize Hydro in his attacks.

It's unknown exactly what weapon he will wield when he finally arrives, but Ayato will likely utilize a sword similar to his younger sister. He is a kind person who often spends time with his retainer Thoma and is usually busy with important duties. Fans will likely learn more about him when he finally releases later this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact continues to tease new characters, and leaks have finally teased a release date for Kamisato Ayato.

Edited by Ravi Iyer