Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Heizou hangout event, Kazuha Story quest, Peculiar Wonderland, and more details

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a lot about the upcoming update, with players having several new events and quests to look forward to. Fans may be particularly excited about the forthcoming Kauzha story quest to delve more into this quiet ronin.

Kazuha remains one of the game's most popular and influential characters, and this quest could bring him some much-needed screentime. Players may also enjoy another run of the Peculiar Wonderland event. Fans can read these leaks, along with more information about the upcoming Shikanoin Heizou, here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New story quests, events, and more

These new leaks come from a leaker who has only recently revealed information about update 2.6. Their leaks have been reposted by a reputable source, Ubatcha, though they are still questionable. Fans should make sure to take them with a grain of salt before getting too excited.

Still, the prospect of a Kazuha centric story quest is sure to be exciting for many. Kazuha has become one of the fandom's favorite characters, and an expansion on his story is sure to have some exciting twists. It appears that he may not be the only character to receive one, as Qiqi might also be due for her quest in this update.

While this may be disappointing to some, it appears that Shikanoin Heizou may not be appearing in update 2.6. However, new information has revealed that he will appear with his Hangout Quest, which will provide some insight into his character.

Not much is known about Heizou's appearance yet, though some leaks claim he will have a mustache. This does conflict with most players' ideas of him, as he is described as a younger teen, but fans will likely find out more about him soon.

Peculiar Wonderland rerun

Peculiar Wonderland may also be making a return, which will be a welcome surprise for most fans. This minigame-centric event was a unique and fun way to spend some time and could even be done with friends.

Players who have enjoyed taking on tough puzzles and tricky games in the past can likely look forward to some new additions and the return of old classics.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal a ton about this update, and it seems like it will have a ton of content.

