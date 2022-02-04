Genshin Impact crossplay and cross-save features explained

Genshin Impact is an incredibly popular game thanks to several factors, but one of the most popular is its crossplay and cross-save functionality. Thanks to these features, players can take their adventure with them wherever they go, even to the big screen with consoles like the PlayStation 5.

Genshin saves follow a player's account, so they can end their journey, go home, and continue it wherever they are thanks to its mobile functionality. Here's how it works, and how players can take advantage of it.

Genshin Impact's Cross-save explained

pirate king! @krystalshanelle Genshin Impact is free on PS4, mobile and you can download it from their site. You can cross play from mobile to PC Genshin Impact is free on PS4, mobile and you can download it from their site. You can cross play from mobile to PC https://t.co/jAByPSvVJ0

Genshin Impact's crossplay is simple and easy to setup for most players. PC and Mobile crossplay are as simple as logging into the same account on both devices. This will allow players to pick up their adventure on the go, or continue it at home.

This ease of access is what contributes to Genshin being one of the world's most popular games, as fans can always return to Teyvat whenever they want.

The game is also accessible on the PlayStation line of consoles, giving fans another way to experience their favorite game.

Logging in on the PlayStation takes some extra steps, as players will need to link their miHoYo accounts to their PSN accounts. This will allow them to access their save on the console, giving them the ability to play Genshin on the big screen. This is a fun way to experience the game, and the PS5 even has additional controller features to enhance the experience.

A closer look at Genshin Impact's Crossplay

The game also has multiplayer functionality, giving gamers the ability to play with their friends and explore the world together. Fans can even play with those on different devices, like playing between mobile and PC. Thanks to this, players can enjoy fun experiences with their friends, even while they are on the go.

To access the game's crossplay functionality, players simply need to join each other's worlds through the in-game multiplayer menu.

By clicking the Co-Op button, they can see a list of active players, along with a search bar. By entering their friend's UID displayed in the bottom right corner of the screen, they can easily access their friend's worlds and enjoy a fun multiplayer experience.

Genshin Impact's useful crossplay and cross-save systems help to make the game a lot easier to access for the community.

