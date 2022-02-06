Genshin Impact 2.5 update date and banners: All characters and weapons

Official news and various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have revealed a substantial amount of information about what players can expect to see soon.

Genshin Impact 2.5 will officially launch on February 16, 2022. That will also be when the first banners come out. Here is what players currently know about the upcoming banners:

Phase 1: Yae Miko, Fischl, Diona, and Thoma

Yae Miko, Fischl, Diona, and Thoma Phase 1: Kagura's Verity, Primordial Jade Cutter, Eye of Perception, Rainslasher, and Stringless

Kagura's Verity, Primordial Jade Cutter, Eye of Perception, Rainslasher, and Stringless Phase 2: Kokomi rerun

Kokomi rerun Phase 2: Raiden Shogun rerun

Some players speculate that Engulfing Lightning and Everlasting Moonglow will appear in the second banner, but that's pure conjecture. It's worth noting that the 4-star characters and weapons for Phase 1 come from a few recent leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.5 and Yae Miko's character banner have a release date of February 16, 2022. There won't be any other 5-star characters running alongside Yae Miko, meaning that there are only three character banners in this update.

She is a brand new 5-star Electro Catalyst that many players have been hoping to see since Inazuma first became accessible several updates ago.

Travelers should also know that Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun's Story Quests will be available at the beginning of the 2.5 update. The latter will feature a new weekly boss who will drop Talent Level-Up Material for Yae Miko.

Phase 1 banners for Genshin Impact 2.5

Not everything regarding the upcoming banners was revealed in the recent Special Program. For instance, the above tweet came out a while ago, strongly hinting at what the forthcoming 4-star characters and 5-star weapons would be.

None of the Event Wish details have been confirmed by miHoYo, so it's still subject to change.

The character banner that launches on February 16, 2022 features:

Yae Miko

Fischl

Diona

Thoma

The same leaker also posted about the 4-star weapons in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Though Eye of Perception and Rainslasher aren't the most popular options, some Travelers are excited about the 5-star weapons that have been leaked thus far.

These are the details of the first weapon banner, which is also available on February 16, 2022:

Kagura's Verity

Primordial Jade Cutter

Eye of Perception

Rainslasher

Stringless

Phase 2 banners for update 2.5

The remaining banners of Genshin Impact 2.5 aren't fully known yet. All Travelers officially know is that Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will have reruns in the second half of the version update.

These reruns should occur around March 9, 2022, based on the current 21-day cycles. More leaks covering the banner details should arrive in the future. Alternatively, miHoYo could reveal them in a tweet, similar to what they've done in the past.

