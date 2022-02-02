Genshin Impact 2.5 banners: Yae Miko, Weapon banners, and rerun characters leaked

There have been some recent updates to Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks that Travelers may wish to read (Yae Miko, her weapon, and rerun characters).

Here is a quick rundown:

Yae Miko is still expected to be in the first banner.

There won't be another character banner running alongside that banner.

The first weapon banner will feature Kagura's Verity and Primordial Jade Cutter.

The Raiden Shogun and Kokomi are expected to have a rerun in the second half of 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 is expected to launch on February 16, 2022. There were also rumors of Kazuha having a rerun instead of Kokomi, but the latter has a role in an upcoming event, whereas Kazuha's story is nowhere to be seen.

The original leaks stated that he could appear in either Genshin Impact 2.5 or 2.6, so he will likely appear on the latter version instead.

Current Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko, weapons, and rerun character banners

The information on when Yae Miko will appear has not changed. She's still scheduled to appear on the first banner, making her release date February 16, 2022. There aren't any credible leaks stating who the 4-star characters are at the moment.

The second tweet states that there isn't a concurrent banner planned with Yae Miko. It essentially means that there isn't another character banner that will run alongside Yae Miko's banner.

Travelers have seen a rerun run alongside a new banner in the 2.4 update, so that's why this type of information is valuable. The second half of Genshin Impact 2.5 will feature two reruns.

Upcoming reruns in Genshin Impact 2.5

A leak by Tz stating that Kokomi will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5 (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

Some Chinese leakers have stated that Kokomi and the Raiden Shogun will have reruns in Genshin Impact 2.5 while mentioning that Kazuha's status is unknown. Previous leaks stated that it would be the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha, although it is worth noting that nothing has been confirmed yet.

A weekly boss fight involving the Raiden Shogun's puppet is scheduled for the upcoming update. It will supposedly drop a Talent Level-Up material for Yae Miko. Most leakers seem confident that the Raiden Shogun will be having a rerun in the second half.

Many players speculate that Kokomi is more likely to appear in the second half of the update due to her role in an upcoming event. The event is known as Three Realms Gateway Offering, and Kokomi is the only relevant named character in it. It will include a new free 4-star Catalyst.

There is precedence based on past events, such as Dodoco Tales being available alongside a Klee rerun or Cinnabar Spindle doing the same for an Albedo rerun.

Weapon banner

A leak for the first weapon banner (Image via @genshincyen)

The second half of this tweet is important, as it covers what Travelers can expect from the first weapon banner. They can look forward to seeing Kagura's Verity (a 5-star Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (a 5-star Sword). The 4-star weapons are currently unknown.

Kagura's Verity is a brand new weapon intended to synergize with Yae Miko. It has the following effect:

"Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks."

Genshin Impact fans are brimming with anticipation, and rightfully so.

