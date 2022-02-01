Genshin Impact 2.5 expected release date, banner order, and character leaks

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will arrive with Yae Miko in a few weeks. The hype surrounding the upcoming patch is sky-scraping, thanks to leakers who've left no stone unturned to reveal Yae Miko's playstyle.

As usual, players are most excited about the new banners that will be available during patch 2.5. Alongside Yae Miko, we can expect at least two rerun banners.

From its anticipated release date to banner order, here's everything to know about Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 release date speculations and banner order

Based on the fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, it is safe to assume that patch 2.5 will go live on February 16, 2022. The date might vary based on region.

Also, a special preview program is set to take place where the developers will officially reveal Yae Miko and other content that will be added with the next update.

The 2.5 livestream will take place this week, most likely on February 5, 2022.

As for the banners, leakers have suggested that Yae Miko does not have a concurrent banner, implying that a rerun banner (Character event wish banner-2) won't be released with her.

Lumie @lumie_lumie came around and told me Yae does not have a concurrent banner

During the first half, the weapon banner will reportedly feature Kagura's Verity (Yae Miko's signature weapon), and the Primordial Jade Cutter sword.

Genshin Impact 2.5 update might bring back Raiden Shogun and Kokomi

For the second half of the 2.5 update, leakers strongly believe that Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will return to Genshin Impact. Naturally, their banners will be accompanied by the Engulfing Lightning Polearm (for Raiden), and Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst (for Kokomi).

Raiden Shogun should be a brilliant support unit for Yae Miko, considering the latter has a high Elemental Burst energy cost. Kokomi, on the other hand, might receive a better response from players as healers have now become relevant in the meta.

Beta testers discovered new enemy types like the Shadowy Husks during the 2.5 beta testing. Early signs show that shield characters might lose their prominence soon.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos If there are only two rerun banners in 2.5, Raiden and Kokomi seem the most likely based on current evidence!



This would push Kazuha to 2.6 and /possibly/ push Venti to 2.7, but it's still too early to tell--really depends on the patch content they decide on releasing and when.

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi's re-run banners also mean that the highly-anticipated Kazuha rerun banner will be postponed to patch 2.6 or even later.

Note: Banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change, and readers must take such leaks with a grain of salt.

