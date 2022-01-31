How to beat the Oceanic Defender in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2022

Part 3 of Genshin Impact's Fleeting Colors in Flight event is now available, and players can challenge themselves to fight a temporary boss inside a particular domain.

Travelers can participate in the Oceanic Defender challenge, where they will be transported to a special area and defeat Beisht, an event boss. By completing the challenge, players will receive Conquest Talismans from the event page, and it can be exchanged for one Liyue four-star character and Ningguang's new outfit in Genshin Impact.

How to complete Oceanic Defender challenge in Genshin Impact

Oceanic Defender domain location in Liyue (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can start the Oceanic Defender challenge after they teleport to the domain south of Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue. Resins will not be consumed when players defeat the enemy and exit the domain as the rewards can be obtained directly from the event page.

Beisht has three health bars (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the challenge starts, Beihst will first appear with only one of her heads. The boss has three different heads; each with its own health bar. Players need to defeat all three heads to complete the challenge. Readers should note that a defeated head can still attack the active character, but will no longer receive damage.

Defeat Beisht to receive Conquest Talismans (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event page states that gamers need to complete the challenge six times to obtain all Primogems and Conquest Talismans rewards. However, there are also two additional tasks that reward players with Mora and Hero's Wit.

How to defeat Beisht before she can dive four times

Beisht dive into the water for a few seconds (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first task, players must defeat Beisht before she can dive four times underwater. The "dive" is a skill where Beisht takes some time out from attacking the active character and dives into the water for a few seconds.

Readers should note that this mission only counts the dive made by the head that is still alive. Therefore, if any of Beisht's heads that were already defeated make a dive, it won't ruin the player's task. However, since the boss has three heads, it is better to beat each head as fast as possible.

Defeat Beisht without being hit by her Jetstream attack

Beisht's Jetstream attack (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beisht has a total of five attack skills, and one of them is the Jetstream attack. The Jetstream attack is when the enemy lowers her head into the platform, sucking nearby players towards her before launching a powerful water beam and dealing AoE Hydro damage. As players can't be hit by this skill even once to complete the task, they should immediately run away from the head that is charging its Jetstream.

Fighting the same enemy six times to get the rewards may be tiring, but players can spice it up by playing it with their friends. After all, they can still complete the challenges even in Co-Op mode.

Edited by Siddharth Satish