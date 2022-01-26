How to get free Ningguang skin in Genshin Impact 2.4 Lantern Rite event (2022)

Ningguang is a 4-star Geo character in Genshin Impact who recently received a new skin after the addition of the Lantern Rite event. Players can obtain this new outfit by participating in the Fleeting Colors in Flight event and exchanging the required Talismans.

Furthermore, gamers can also select a free 4-star character from the Liyue region. They can choose to either unlock a brand-new character that they still don't have or constellations for their existing four-star units.

How to get Ningguang's new skin in Genshin Impact 2.4

ˋ☆ nath ganyu haver soon @prodbychilde can't get over how ningguang's new skin looks so pretty plus the design damn truly top class can't get over how ningguang's new skin looks so pretty plus the design damn truly top class https://t.co/oM7hESXdGg

Ningguang's skin is only available for a limited time from the event 'Fleeting Colors in Flight.' During the event, players need to complete challenges from Flameplume Starflowers, The Great Gathering, Wondrous Shadows, and Oceanic Defender gameplays.

By completing the task, the Traveler will receive various Talismans, and these items can be exchanged for Ningguang's outfit from the event page.

2400 Affluence Talismans - Flameplume Starflowers & Wondrous Shadows

- Flameplume Starflowers & Wondrous Shadows 2200 Immaculate Talismans - The Great Gathering

- The Great Gathering 1800 Conquest Talismans - Oceanic Defender

From the first day of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, players can obtain the Affluence and Immaculate Talismans. Conquest Talismans, on the other hand, can only be obtained after completing the Oceanic Defender challenges. The Oceanic Defender challenge will be available in four days, and players should try to collect the Affluence and Immaculate Talismans by then.

Remember that the Ningguang skin will no longer be a free reward after patch 2.4 ends. Instead, it will be sold for 1680 Genesis Crystals in the Character Outfit Shop, so players should aim to claim Ningguang's new outfit while it is still free.

How to get Affluence Talismans from Flameplume Starflowers and Wondrous Shadows

Flameplume Starflowers theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first gameplay is Flameplume Starflowers, where players need to smelt fireworks and adjust parameters. They can use different smelting techniques to adjust the quality of each parameter. By completing part one of Flameplume Starflowers, gamers can get 600 Affluence Talismans.

Wondrous Shadows theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wondrous Shadows is another theme in Fleeting Colors in Flight that provides Affluence Talismans. Gamers can head to Yuan Rong's location in Liyue Harbor to start the lantern riddle. For this gameplay, players need to rotate the angle and position of the Shadow Lantern, so the shadow of the lantern forms a complete image.

How to get Immaculate Talismans from The Great Gathering

The Great Gathering theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Great Gathering is quite a long challenge because part one has four different challenges. The Traveler needs to head to Guyun Stone Forest to recover scattered materials from the old Jade Chamber. By completing all of them, players can obtain 580 Immaculate Talismans.

Since the Fleeting Colors in Flight is the main event of Genshin Impact version 2.4, a long list of rewards is waiting for players after completing the challenges. In addition, they can also obtain a new gadget called 'Launch Tube' that can launch fireworks into the sky.

