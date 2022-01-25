Fleeting Colors in Flight: Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event guide (2022)

A new event is available in Genshin Impact, rewarding players with many rewards. The Fleeting Colors in Flight event is the main event for version 2.4, where the Liyue Harbor is busy with preparations for the Lantern Rite Festival's grand celebration.

There were only three available themes for players on the first day out of four. Each of them has a prerequisite quest that needs to be completed first. This article will guide the Traveler to finish all the available challenges in Act 1 of The Fleeting Colors in Flight in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/62…



#GenshinImpact The new event "Fleeting Colors in Flight" is about to begin!See Full Details >>> The new event "Fleeting Colors in Flight" is about to begin!See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/62…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2QjLtMBWKP

Guide to completing Part 1 of Flameplume Starflowers in Genshin Impact

The perfect score for Flameplume Starflowers is 3000, while players only need to reach 2700 to obtain all the rewards. Remember that the smelting value may vary for players as it is random. Minor adjustments may be necessary as the flame level changes every time players smelt fireworks.

1) The Mountain Clouds Let Down Golden Rain

The first challenge of smelting firework (Image via miHoYo)

Color: Nitpicker x1 + Tactile Sensitivity x2

Size: Nitpicker x2

Height: Nitpicker x1 + Tactile Sensitivity x1

2) The Silver Night is Full of Stars

The second challenge in smelting firework (Image via miHoYo)

Color: Decisive Boldness x1

Size: Nitpicker x3

Height: Nitpicker x2

Guide to completing Part 1 of The Great Gathering

The Great Gathering has four areas in part 1 in the Fleeting Colors in Flight. Three of them have different challenges.

1) Interrogation by Night

Interrogation by Night in The Great Gathering (Image via miHoYo)

For the first challenge, Interrogation by Night, players need to head to three Treasure Hoarders encampments and defeat the enemies there.

Players can spot Elite enemy from the red icon (Image via miHoYo)

There will be one Elite enemy with a high Defense buff in each camp, marked with a red symbol on top of their head. However, gamers can use Quelling Firecrackers from the boxes near the camp and throw them to opponents to dispel the buffs.

2) Curio Salvage

Curio Salvage in The Great Gathering (Image via miHoYo)

The second challenge requires players to sail a Waverider and head to the five designated areas marked on the map of Liyue to retrieve the supplies box.

Defeat enemies and claim the items (Image via miHoYo)

Some areas may have opponents that the Travelers need to defeat first. Since players are currently sailing the Waverider, using the cannon from the vehicle is enough to defeat the enemies.

3) Midnight Interception

Midpoint Interception in The Great Gathering (Image via miHoYo)

The third and fourth challenge is Midnight Interception, where gamers need to sail a Waverider to an area and destroy the enemies' transport balloons before reaching their destination.

Destroy the transport balloon (Image via miHoYo)

Once the challenge has started, players can use the Waverider's cannon to attack the transport balloon. However, the damage won't be as effective. Gamers are recommended to use the Explosive Barrels to deal damage quickly.

Guide to completing Part 1 of Wondrous Shadows

Three images are available on the first day (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third theme, Wondrous Shadows, is a mini-game where the Travelers need to adjust the angle of the Shadow Lantern until the shadow of the lantern forms a complete image of the corresponding lantern riddle.

1) Censer

Censer Shadow Lantern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Drag the lantern upwards until the shadow looks similar to the Jade Chamber. Drag the lantern to the right.

2) Ship

Ship Shadow Lantern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Drag the lantern upwards until the shadow looks like a ship. Drag the lantern to the right.

3) Kite

Bird Shadow Lantern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Drag the lantern downwards until the image is complete.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tons of rewards can be obtained even on the first day of the Fleeting Colors in Flight. By completing all the challenges in Act 1, players can receive 210 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Srijan Sen