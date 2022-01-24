Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event: Start date, gameplay details and more

Fleeting Colors in Flight is the main event for Genshin Impact 2.4 and will be available in the second phase. The event will be held in Liyue, and players must meet specific criteria before enjoying the gameplay.

By completing the event, a myriad of rewards can be obtained, such as one free Liyue 4-star character, Ningguang's outfit, Primogems, and Crown of Insight. This article will reveal the event duration, every gameplay detail, and more.

Fleeting Colors in Flight event date in Genshin Impact 2.4

The Fleeting Colors in Flight event will start on January 25 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) and will stay until February 12 at 03:59 AM (Server Time). On the other hand, the Event Shop Duration will open at the same time but ends on February 14 at 03:59 (Server Time).

For eligibility, players who want to participate in this event need to meet the three requirements below:

Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above Complete the Archon Quest 'Chapter 1: Act III - A New Star Approaches' Complete the Archon Quest 'Interlude Chapter: Act I - 'The Crane Returns on the Wind'

Fleeting Colors in Flight gameplay details

There are a total of four mini-games in this event: Flameplume Starflowers, Wondrous Shadows, The Great Gathering, and Oceanic Defender. Each theme will give a Talisman (Event Currency) that can be exchanged in the Event Shop for rewards.

1) Flameplume Starflowers

Smelting firework using a new gadget (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Flameplume Starflowers: Production Challenge, players will receive a Launch Tube gadget. They can equip this item and select 'Smelt Fireworks' to begin the Flameplume Starflowers: Production Challenge.

During the challenge, the Traveler needs to adjust the quality of the fireworks through smelting, improve the Quality Rating, and obtain challenge rewards.

The gadget can be used even after the event ends (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can receive Primogems, Affluence Talisman, Fireworks, and other level-up materials. The fireworks can be used on the Launch Tube gadget to set off the fireworks in the open world.

2) Wondrous Shadows

A shadow lantern riddles (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Wondrous Shadow mini-game is a classic lantern riddles game. Players need to adjust the angle and position of the Shadow Lantern parts to change the placements of lights and shadows to form a complete image and solve the corresponding lantern riddle.

3) The Great Gathering

Recover materials in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third aspect of the event is where the Travelers need to recover scattered materials using a Waverider near Guyun Stone Forest. During the event's duration, there will be multiple temporary Waverider Waypoints in Liyue. However, the Waverider can only be operated near Guyun Stone Forest.

There will be multiple challenges for this gameplay:

Interrogation by Night: Defeat enemies at the Treasure Hoarder encampment to recover supplies. Curio Salvage: Navigate the Waverider to the designated areas while defeating enemies to recover the scattered materials. Midpoint Interception: Destroy the Treasure Hoarders' transport balloon before they reach the destination. Return to Safe Harbor: Transport a material through a designated route within a limited time. The Key Catch: Defeat the Treasure Hoarders within a limited time.

4) Oceanic Defender

Defeat an event boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last gameplay element of the event called 'Oceanic Defender,' players need to enter a domain and defeat the enemy. Since it requires a domain to enter, the boss is predicted to be temporary, just like the Giant Whopperflower Boss in version 2.3.

Fleeting Colors in Flight Event Rewards

Free one Liyue 4-star character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can invite a 4-star Liyue character of their choice after completing the Event Quest 'The Stars Inscribe the Year's Wishes,' and exchange 1000 Affluence Talismans and 1000 Conquest Talismans. It goes without saying that only one invitation is allowed during the event.

New and free outfit for Ningguang (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition to a free character, gamers can also obtain a new outfit for Ningguang by completing all the event conditions:

Obtain 2400 Affluence Talismans Obtain 2200 Immaculate Talismans Obtain 1800 Conquest Talismans

This outfit will only be free-of-charge for the duration of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. Once version 2.4 ends, the Orchid's Evening Gown will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

Exchange Talismans in the Event Shop for rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, similar to any other event, there will be other level-up materials in the Event Shop like Crown of Insight, Talent, Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wit, and Character Level-Up Materials.

There are also event-exclusive Lantern Rite Furnishing Blueprints that players can only obtain during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event.

Since the Fleeting Colors in Flight is the main event of Genshin Impact 2.4, it is no surprise that there will be tons of rewards for players who participate in it. The free character, Ningguang's new outfit, and limited-time Furnishing Blueprints should be enough to make gamers want to play the event and finish all the challenges in Genshin Impact.

