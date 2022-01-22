Genshin Impact: New skins release date, names, and leaked preview of the outfits

Four new outfits are expected to debut in Genshin Impact 2.5, and the four characters receiving these new skins will be:

Amber (100% Outrider)

Jean (Gunnhildr's Legacy)

Mona (Pact of Stars and Moon)

Rosaria (To the Church's Free Spirit)

No specific release date is given in the leaks, so fans can only assume it will happen sometime after Genshin Impact 2.5's launch. For reference, the 2.5 update's expected release date is February 16, 2022.

The new skins are more modest than the characters' original outfits. They are also optional, so players who don't like their designs aren't required to wear them.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account posted concept art for these designs back on January 4, 2022. It stated the following message in the non-Chinese miHoYo article:

"The default outfits of the above characters will be retained."

Hence, it's optional for most Genshin Impact players. However, new costumes were mandatory for Chinese players, who got the temporary outfits shown below.

The initial censored outfits (Image via Moodycat12)

These outfits were temporary changes for Chinese players. The ones shown in the concept art in the previous Tweet are a part of new leaks, suggesting that they will be the replacement for these temporary outfits in Genshin Impact 2.5. As the 2.5 update comes out on February 16, 2022, the new outfits should arrive shortly afterward.

There are video leaks showcasing all four Genshin Impact characters in their new outfits.

100% Outrider preview (Amber)

The description for Amber's new skin, 100% Outrider, reads as:

"Amber's outfit. This is a more formal - but no less cool - version of the Outrider's uniform!"

This video starts off showing the front side of Amber as she does her idle animations, before getting into some general gameplay. She does the following attacks in this order:

Normal Attacks Charged Attacks More Normal Attacks while aiming the bow Elemental Skill (Hold) Elemental Burst

Like other outfits in Genshin Impact, there are no changes to how these skills look like with 100% Outrider equipped.

Gunnhildr's Legacy preview (Jean)

The description for Jean's new skin, Gunnhildr's Legacy, reads as:

"Jean's outfit. This classic knight's ceremonial outfit is suited to all manner of occasions."

This gameplay video follows the same format as the previous Amber showcase, except it doesn't show off her idle animations at the beginning. It still displays a good look at her character model from several angles, allowing players to get an idea if they will like using it in the game or not.

Pact of Stars and Moon preview (Mona)

The description for Mona's new skin, Pact of Stars and Moon, reads as:

"Mona's outfit. A costume made specifically to encompass the astrological concept of "the destined moment," thanks to the 30% discount ticket she got from the planetarium refund."

This gameplay video follows the same format as the Jean one. It also shows off Mona's unique sprint for a bit, although, once again, there are no unique animations for this outfit.

To the Church's Free Spirit preview (Rosaria)

The description for Rosaria's new skin, To the Church's Free Spirit, reads as:

"Rosaria's outfit. This seems to have been custom-made for her by the Church."

Rosaria's gameplay video is similar to Amber's in that it also demonstrates what her idle animations look like with the new skin. Otherwise, it's more or less the Rosaria that fans know and love.

