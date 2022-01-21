Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona’s alternative outfits revealed

New Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have recently showcased more from Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona's new outfits.

These new costumes are the censored versions of the Chinese rendition of the game. The new outfits have changed a little bit, as they more closely resemble the ones from the official Tweet. There is now some new English text for each of the outfits. The names of these costumes are:

Jean: Gunnhildr's Legacy

Gunnhildr's Legacy Amber: 100% Outrider

100% Outrider Rosaria: To the Church's Free Spirit

To the Church's Free Spirit Mona: Pact of Stars and Moon

Judging by the [2.5 Beta] tags that accompany these leaks, it would seem as though the rest of the playerbase will be getting access to them in Genshin Impact 2.5. These costumes are optional, so the player doesn't have to wear them if they don't like them.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Alternate costumes for Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona

The new outfits for Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona (Image via miHoYo)

The above image helps display the old and new outfits side-by-side; the first character model represents the old costume, while the one to its right is the new one. There are several differences of note for each character:

Mona: The chest is partially covered, minor adjustments to the arms, her top is a more formal leotard, and she wears completely different leggings. Her hat also had minor adjustments, particularly to the bow.

The chest is partially covered, minor adjustments to the arms, her top is a more formal leotard, and she wears completely different leggings. Her hat also had minor adjustments, particularly to the bow. Jean: Now wears a formal black dress shirt covering her chest (but strangely not her shoulders), with minor adjustments to her coat.

Now wears a formal black dress shirt covering her chest (but strangely not her shoulders), with minor adjustments to her coat. Rosaria: The new outfit covers her shoulders, and there is less pronounced shading on her chest. She no longer wears what appeared to be fishnet stocks and now has longer boots.

The new outfit covers her shoulders, and there is less pronounced shading on her chest. She no longer wears what appeared to be fishnet stocks and now has longer boots. Amber: Amber's outfit is more or less the same as the last one, except with different colors and her shorts being slightly longer on the back.

It's vital to reiterate that these outfits are optional for players outside of the Chinese server. If a player doesn't like it, they aren't required to equip it to these characters in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Jean's outfit in Genshin Impact 2.5

This tweet demonstrates how the new outfits are optional in Genshin Impact 2.5. Also, Jean now has the highest number of alternate costumes in the game at a total of three. Aside from that, these new "censored" clothes each have some flavor text to accompany them (and no unique icon).

Jean's outfit merely mentions how this "ceremonial outfit" is suitable for most situations. By comparison, her default costume referenced her chivalry.

Amber's outfit in Genshin Impact 2.5

Amber's outfit changed the least, but the different colors are noticeable. The text primarily mentions how this outfit is more formal while referencing Amber's status as an Outrider. Her default outfit talked about "maximum mobility," which isn't a talking point in the new costume's description.

Rosaria's outfit in Genshin Impact 2.5

Rosaria had some drastic changes to her design in this outfit. It has one of the more generic descriptions, as it merely mentions how the Church of Favonius made it for her. Her original outfit talked about how she heavily modified the Church uniform.

Mona's outfit in Genshin Impact 2.5

Mona has arguably the most changes to her attire. Like before, her new outfit references her financial struggles, as this new outfit had a 30% discount attached to it. It's also the longest text description for the new costumes, as it doesn't entirely fit without scrolling down.

The full one reads:

"Mona's outfit. A costume made specifically to encompass the astrological concept of "the destined moment," thanks to the 30% discount ticket she got from the planetarium refund."

