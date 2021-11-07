All Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact

Violetgrass is a Liyue local specialty used to ascend Qiqi and Xinyan in Genshin Impact. This plant is not rare to look at as there are 169 Violetgrass scattered in Liyue.

Unfortunately, most of them are on top of a cliff, so players need to be careful when picking it up. In addition to Liyue, one can also purchase Violetgrass from an in-game NPC in Bubu Pharmacy.

To ascend Qiqi or Xinyan to the highest level, players need 168 Violetgrass. This article will list out all the locations to farm this flower in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Violetgrass locations in Liyue

1) Wuwang Hill

Violetgrass location in Wuwang Hill and Qingce Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first location where players can find Violetgrass is in Wuwang Hill, the north side of Liyue. A total of 19 Violetgrass can be seen stretching from Wuwang Hill to Qingce Village.

2) Sal Terrae

Violetgrass in Sal Terrae (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next location is in Sal Terrae, divided into the north and south side. There are 13 Violetgrass in this area.

3) Mingyun Village

Violetgrass in Mingyun Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

South of Sal Terrae is Mingyun Village. In this village, players can find 28 Violetgrass. They can start from Sal Terrae and continue to this village in one route to save time.

4) Northeast of Mt. Aocang

Violetgrass in Mt. Aocang (Image via Genshin Impact)

After farming the flowers on the north and east sides of Liyue, players can search for more on the west side starting from northeast of Mt. Aocang. A total of 12 Violetgrass can be found in this area.

5) Northeast of Jueyun Karst

Violetgrass in Jueyun Karst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Near the previous location, gamers can continue down the route until they reach northeast of Jueyun Karst. They can farm 15 Violetgrass in this spot.

6) Qingyun Peak

Violetgrass in Qingyun Peak (Image via Genshin Impact)

Qingyun Peak is full of mountains, and so is Violetgrass. One can find 18 of those plants on the side of the mountains. Players who wish to farm in this area should consume food that can lessen stamina consumption for gliding and climbing.

7) North of Luhua Pool

Violetgrass in Luhua Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the north side of Luhua Pool, specifically southeast of Cuijue Slope and west of Guili Plains, there are 11 Violetgrass in these areas. The plants are relatively close to a waypoint, so players should take advantage of the teleportation.

8) Southeast of Luhua Pool

Violetgrass in the southeast of Luhua Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once they are finished in the north of the Luhua Pool, they can move to the southeast next. Although it's not much, players can still find 10 Violetgrass in this area.

9) Mt. Tianheng

Violetgrass in Mt. Tianheng (Image via Genshin Impact)

This location has the most Violetgrass in Liyue. From Mt. Tianheng to Lingju Pass, 41 Violetgrass can be found scattered on this spot.

10) Guyun Stone Forest

Violetgrass in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Guyun Stone Forest only has 2 Violetgrass, making it seem not worth one's time to farm it. But there's no harm in picking the flowers here as it is incredibly close to the waypoint.

11) Bubu Pharmacy

Violetgrass in Bubu Pharmacy (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last spot, players can buy 5 Violetgrass from an NPC called Herbalist Gui in Bubu Pharmacy. The items in this store will refresh every week.

Within only one day, players can farm all of the Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. However, it might take their time as there will be a lot of gliding and climbing to do.

