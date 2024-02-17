Genshin Impact Chiwang Terrace Luxurious chest puzzles guide

Genshin Impact players can obtain two Luxurious chests by completing some puzzles in the Chiwang terrace region of Chenyu Vale. While one involves clearing enemy mobs and Sacred Simulacrams, the other will have you lighting Jade Incense Cauldrons.

However, it's important to note that Chiwang Terrace can only be unlocked by completing Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade quest series.

As such, you will have to complete the following World Quests:

Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain

Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu

An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade

After unlocking the region, head to Chiwang Terrace to solve the puzzles and obtain two Luxurious chests in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Chiwang Terrace luxurious chest: Sacred Simulacram puzzle guide

All three enemy mob locations for the Sacred Simulacram puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the Sacred Simulacrum puzzle, you must clear out the hilichurl camps at all three locations marked on the map above.

First, start with the easternmost location and clear out the monsters on the tiny isle in the middle of the water body. After defeating the enemies, one Sacred Simulacram statue will spawn at the location.

Then, travel towards the west to the second location. Here, you will come across a group of enemies guarding a Common chest. Clear the mob quickly to obtain the treasure chest and spawn the second Sacred Simulacram.

Continue towards the west until you come across the third enemy camp on the map. Defeat all the enemies at the location to obtain an Exquisite chest and summon the third Simulacram.

How to spawn the Luxurious chest (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

Return to the location of the second enemy camp, and here you will find three Sacred Simulacrams. Interacting with any of them will result in a prompt asking you to wait till the afternoon.

Go to the Paimon menu, adjust the in-game time to 2 pm, and wait for a few moments. Doing so will complete the puzzle and spawn the Luxurious chest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Chiwang Terrace luxurious chest: Jade Incense Cauldron puzzle guide

Aside from the previous puzzle, there is one more way to obtain a Luxurious chest in the Chiwang Terrace area of Chenyu Vale. It will require you to light up a few Jade Incense Cauldrons using Adeptal Energy.

Location for the Jade Incense Cauldron puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to begin the puzzle, you must first reach the location shown on the map above. Once you are here, use Adeptal Energy to light up the two Jade Incense Cauldrons.

Light up Jade Incense Cauldrons using Adeptal Energy (Image via YouTube/EndSus)

Doing so will unlock a path towards the sky. Continue on this path to reach another Cauldron floating on the platform. Light it up to summon another path towards a second Jade Incense Cauldron.

Use adeptal energy to activate it and summon a wind current. Ride the current to reach the last Cauldron on the floating platform.

Use wind current to reach the last Jade Incense Cauldron (Image via YouTube/EndSus)

Once you activate it, a Luxurious chest will spawn at the location, rewarding you with ten Primogems and more in-game items.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.