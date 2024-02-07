Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale Luxurious Chests locations

Genshin Impact 4.4 introduced Chenyu Vale, a new Liyue region for players to explore. The new region offers tons of treasure chests that you can open during your exploration. Amongst them, Luxurious Chests are the most valuable ones and have the highest rarity as they reward 10 Primogems along with other in-game resources.

There are a total of 16 Luxurious Chests in the Chenyu Vale region. Note that you will have to complete specific 4.4 World Quests to collect some of them. This article provides the locations of all the Luxurious Chests and how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Luxurious Chests in Chenyu Vale

Chest #1

Collect 3 Spirit Orbs to get this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Luxurious Chest here is locked behind "An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade" World Quest. During the quest, collect three Spirit Orbs by solving nearby Jade Cascade puzzles and attach them to the pavilion's pillar to summon the chest.

Chest #2

Complete combat trial to get this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious Chest can be found in the secret chamber of Wangshan Hall, Chenyu Vale, which can be accessed after completing "A Wangshan Walk to Remember" World Quest. During the last objective, "Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero" of the Genshin Impact 4.4 World Quest, players will have to complete a combat trial to summon the chest.

Chest #3

Unlock the open gate and find the fourth mural (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need to find two fragrant wood and open the locked Gate in Chizhang Wall. You will gain access to the Ancient Jade Pendant, which is still incomplete. Find two Jade Fragments located near Carp Rest and Chenyu Vale: Southern Mountain and attach them with the Pendant.

Interact with the Pendant to find the fourth mural and collect the Luxurious Chest.

Chest #4

Chase butterflies to get this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete "Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley" World Quest to collect the Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact. You can trigger this quest by interacting with a Sacred Simulacrum in a hidden cave in Yaodie Valley.

Chase all five butterflies to the medicinal jar and collect the ancient tree branch to spawn the chest.

Chest #5

Remove the green barrier (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the hidden cave, Adeptus' Repose, in Yaodie Valley, where you will find a green barrier blocking a room. During the "Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley" World Quest, you will receive a Genshin Impact quest item called Ancient Tree Branch.

Investigate the medicinal jar in Adeptus' Repose and use the Ancient Tree Branch to unlock the room. Enter it after the cutscene to collect the Luxurious Chest.

Chest #6

Take out three camps to get this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Chiwang Terrace and glide down to clear three Hilichurl camps. Return to the middle camp, where you will find three Sacred Simulacrum. Change the time to 14:00 and wait for a while to trigger a cutscene, which will also spawn a Luxurious Chest.

Do note that you will have to complete "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade" World Quest to gain access to this sub-region in Genshin Impact.

Chest #7

Solve the Sacred Simulacrum puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Chenyu Vale: Upper Vale waypoint, turn south, and climb until you reach the top of the mountain. You can take the help of Flighty Simulacrum and Golden Carp Leap, which should be visible from the waypoint.

Once at the top, look for a tree and three Carefree Simulacrums located near the edge of the mountain. Place them in their correct location to spawn the Luxurious Chest.

Chest #8

Activate the Golden Carp Leap (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, glide your way to the hole inside Jademouth. The image above shows the exact location you need to go. Once here, investigate the glowing spot and activate the Golden Carp Leap, which will take you to a new hidden cave.

This will also unlock the hidden cave's green barrier and allow Genshin Impact players to collect the Luxurious Chest.

