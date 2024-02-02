Genshin Impact Chizhang Wall Puzzle guide

Chizhang Wall is one of the major areas in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale. It holds a puzzle players must crack to unlock multiple Luxurious chests at the end. Players must also abide by the rules of this new region and act accordingly by being wary of their surroundings.

This article lists everything you need to do to crack the puzzle within the Chizhang Wall and get all the rewards.

Note: This quest has two Luxurious chests. You need to complete the World Quest and unlock Chiwang Terrace to get the second Luxurious chest.

Chizhang Wall puzzle guide in Genshin Impact

Here is a summary of things you need to do to crack the puzzle lying in the Chizhang Wall:

Obtain Fragrant Wood "Huangcong."

Obtain Fragrant Wood "Chizhang."

Unlock the sealed gate at the Chizhang Wall ruins

Collect broken Jade Fragments

Use Jade Fragments on the Jade Pendant in the Chizhang Wall

Below is a detailed guide to all the steps mentioned here.

1) Obtain Fragrant Wood "Huangcong"

Teleport to the waypoint near the Chizhang Wall ruins, shown in the image below, and jump down by heading east of the waypoint.

Waypoint near Chizhang Wall in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

After jumping down, you will see a puzzle with glowing green nodes awaiting pillars. The main objective of this puzzle is to collect pillars, unlock different entrances to the ruins, collect more pillars, and eventually unlock the shrine.

Follow these steps to collect Huangcong Fragrant Wood. First, approach the pillar near the gate at the bottom, shown in the image below, and place it on the green node to unlock the gate.

The gate at the bottom (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect the pillar from inside and head opposite the first pillar, towards the green node at the base of the stairs. Place it on top of the green node, and collect the first pillar to place it on a second node located on top of the stairs. This will unlock a new gate with a half Jade ring inside. Break the destructible stone to collect it.

The stairs with two green nodes (Image via HoYoverse)

Place the half Jade ring at the base of the stairs that leads to the shrine. Collect the remaining two pillars and place them on the nodes on the shrine stairs.

Stairs that lead to the shrine in Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

This will unlock the shrine and spawn the Huangcong Wood and a Precious Chest.

2) Obtain Fragrant Wood Chizhang

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven near Chizhang Wall and head to the ruins south of the statue, as shown in the image below.

Ruins south of the Chizhang Wall Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

The same formula applies here, where you must collect and place three structures in three nodes.

For the first pillar, take the stairs down until you find a time-trial challenge and a gate. Take the ledge left of the time trial, and you will find a crack in the wall. Collect the pillar, head up, and place it on a node.

The ledge that leads to the crack in the wall (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second structure, look at the opposite of the dormant Ruin Hunter and collect it. Take the stairs to the shrine and place the structure on the node behind it.

The location of the second structure for Chizhang Wood in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third structure, tap the Ruin Hunter, defeat it, and collect the pillar. Upon placing all the structures in their respective nodes, acquire the Chizhang Wood and collect any rewards from the Precious chest.

3) Unlock the sealed Chizhang Wall gate

Chizhang Wall in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Head inside the main Chizhang Wall ruins, shown in the image above, and interact with the shrine in the middle. Offer the Woods you obtained, and the gate will unseal itself, leaving behind a Jade Pendant.

Head inside to defeat a Ruin Grader and collect the Luxurious chest.

4) Broken Jade Fragment locations

Spawn on the teleport waypoint located on an island east of Chizhang Wall. The image below should provide a more precise idea.

Waypoint for the first Jade Fragment in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon spawning, head west inside the cave and pick up the Jade Fragments from the location below.

First Jade Fragment location in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

For another Fragment, teleport on the Carp's Rest waypoint underground, shown in the image below, and walk past the doorway directly behind you. Collect the Jade Fragment and head back to the Pendant in Chizhang Wall.

Carp's Rest in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

As many might have noticed, you must unlock the Chiwang Wall location for the second Jade Fragment.

5) Offer the Fragments to the Pendant

Interact with the Pendant on the Chizhang Wall and offer the Jade Fragments you obtained. Once it forms a Jade ring, interact with it to teleport to a different location with a Luxurious chest inside.

