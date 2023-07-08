All 5 Veluriyam Mirage Luxurious Chest locations in Genshin Impact

There are five Luxurious Chests available in Genshin Impact 3.8's Veluriyam Mirage. They're not hard to collect, but it's understandable why some players might find it difficult to locate them. Note that the later parts of this event are expected to introduce more chests than what's shown here. Nevertheless, some gamers might find this guide helpful.

This article provides important details regarding the locations of each Luxurious Chest and how players can unlock them. It doesn't matter which order the player opens them in, so long as they unlock them properly.

Let's start with what the interactive map would show people at this point in time in the Genshin Impact 3.8 event.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to get all five Luxurious Chests in Genshin Impact 3.8's Veluriyam Mirage

Three of the five Luxurious Chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can see three Luxurious Chests on the official Interactive Map for Genshin Impact 3.8. This guide covers those three locations before diving into the remaining two spots. As mentioned before, more chests are expected to be added to Veluriyam Mirage as more parts of the map become explorable.

Note: Two Luxurious Chests aren't marked on the official map. They will be listed later in this article.

Location #1

This is the barrier you need to break (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Luxurious Chest is actually the most recent one to debut in the game. Progress through the main event quest to unlock the Pavilion of Hermits area. Next to the giant tent is a yellow barrier blocking you from opening a chest.

Go to these two locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the two spots marked on the above map. There is a Streaming Projector on the west one, so enter it. There is a small puzzle where you need to pair up matching colors to open up the statue. It's pretty easy since you just go clockwise.

Open the Precious Chest and head to the next location marked on the above map. Enter the Streaming Projector here, too. There is another easy puzzle where you match the gems with their corresponding colors. After you open both Precious Chests, the Luxurious Chest will become available.

Just open it (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the big tent. You will see that the yellow barrier is gone, leaving the chest ready to be opened. Open it and move on to the next section of this guide.

Location #2

Travelers need to go here (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious Chest has no puzzle. The only "difficult" part is locating it. First, use the eastern Silver Bottle Courtyard Teleport Waypoint and continue through the southwest road. It will eventually loop around to what seems like a dead-end.

Look up to see some Four-Leaf Sigils. Warp to them and continue going upward until you see a sign and a chest.

This one is easy to get (Image via HoYoverse)

No seal is present here. The sign merely mentions that the experiment is not open to the public. However, you can ignore that and instead open the Luxurious Chest for 10 Primogems, a Joyeux Voucher, and other free loot.

Location #3

This is a route to get to the start of the Capturing Light and Shadow quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete the Capturing Light and Shadow quest to get the third Luxurious Chest. The above map shows a route that you can take to get to the starting location. From there, just follow the quest's objectives until you reach the "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors" task.

The objective involves helping some Hydro Eidolons reach some Streaming Projectors. This hyperlinked guide on the "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors" covers the topic in more detail if Travelers are having trouble with the quest.

You can get it at the end of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

A Luxurious Chest will become available once the Capturing Light and Shadow quest is complete. Just open it and move on to the next location in this Genshin Impact guide.

Location #4

Board this Choo-Choo Cart to the Violet Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Overgrown Valley Teleport Waypoint and approach the Choo-Choo Cart. Change the route to Violet. You will eventually reach a place with a Time Trial Challenge.

Don't leave the Choo-Choo Kart prematurely, or else you will have to repeat the trip from the spot shown in the above screenshot.

Pass this Time Trial Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Board the Choo-Choo Kart again to automatically start a Time Trial Challenge. Make sure to pass, as this part is required to get the next Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact 3.8.

Open this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You will get this chest if you break the two Fungus Balloons and the 110 orange balloons. Open it, and move on to the final part of this Genshin Impact guide.

Location #5

This is the final spot to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the above location and make sure to talk to the Hydro Eidolon above the left sign. The goal here is to pass three obstacle courses. Remember to activate the shortcuts whenever necessary.

The courses are as follows:

Meh, It's Okay Rail Kinda Dizzy Now Rail Aaah! Please Slow Down Rail

This means you can unlock the following via this Genshin Impact 3.8 activity:

Common Chest Exquisite Chest Luxurious Chest

The courses are very generous when it comes to how many balloons you have to pop, so you should have no issue finishing up.

Open it and you're done with this guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Open this chest, and you're done. Just try to avoid interacting with the signs since everything is so close together here. By this point, players should have gotten plenty of Primogems and Joyeux Vouchers for not much effort.

At this point, you would have opened two Precious Chests, a Common Chest, and an Exquisite Chest in addition to the Luxurious Chests highlighted in this Genshin Impact 3.8 guide.

