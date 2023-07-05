All Streaming projector locations in Genshin Impact Veluriyam Mirage map

The new version 3.8 update of Genshin Impact has launched today, bringing tons of brand-new content for players. The main highlight is the "Secret Summer Paradise" summer event and its new temporary map, Veluriyam Mirage. On this new island, players will encounter a new explorative mechanic called Preprint, which uses a streaming projector.

Players will use these streaming projectors to enter Preprints and solve them for in-game rewards and quest items. Currently, there are five streaming projectors in the Veluryam Mirage. This article will outline all the locations for players in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Location of 5 Streaming Projectors in Veluriyam Mirage

Before we dive in and learn about the locations of all five streaming projectors, it is recommended that players prioritize unlocking the teleport waypoints first. Doing so will help them reach these locations faster and greatly help with traveling in Veruliyam Mirage.

Location 1

Encounter this during the event quest (Image via HoYoverse)

During the summer event quest, Genshin Impact players will encounter the first streaming projector and Preprint puzzle. But they cannot solve it before they are done with the quest. After completing the quest, players can teleport to this map waypoint and head east to find it again.

Location 2

The first playable puzzle you find during the event quest (Image via HoYoverse)

In the same event quest, "Secret Summer Paradise: Part I," players will head south from the first location. Here, players will encounter the second streaming projector and Preprint puzzle. It is also the first time players can access and solve the puzzle.

Remember that it is mandatory to solve the Preprint puzzle to proceed in the Veluriyam Mirage event quest.

Location 3

Find one around this city (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find the third streaming projector in the middle of the new island around the city. Players can teleport to the city's waypoint and make their way across to reach the marked location in the image above.

Location 4

Use the choo choo train (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, this is the only streaming projector located in the island's underground parts. The new islands are filled with tracks to use the choo choo cart, and Genshin Impact players will also be using one to reach here. Players can also walk there but using the choo choo cart is recommended.

Location 5

Use the choo choo cart again (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the fifth streaming projector is located in the southern part of the new island. From the looks of it, this location cannot be accessed at the moment. Players will have to use the choo choo cart track to reach the underground area of the preprint puzzle. However, the track is not operational yet, and a golden barrier has blocked the tunnel.

In conclusion, players should wait to progress further in Veluriyam Mirage's quest to access this place in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes